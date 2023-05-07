We never get tired of pointing and laughing at pro-aborts pretending they give a damn about life. Odd how they only seem to care about lives lost that serve their political agenda and how quick they are to exploit the dead to score cheap points on Twitter.

Like Gavin Newsom.

Newsom doesn’t have any clue what the American people want, but like other Democrats, he sure likes to pretend he does.

Newsom openly supports abortion without limits so he can sit all the way DOWN. Twice.

Heck, three times.

Dean Cain perhaps said it best:

Ok, so Thomas Jefferson said it BEST, but Dean found the perfect opportunity to use it on Twitter.

Which is probably why so many turnips lost their damn minds. It’s so strange, people who want to be governed MORE, who crave authoritarianism … this editor will never understand that. Like, at all.

Look at these window lickers:

And part of that is living in a free country where you can defend yourself if necessary.

Huh?

Jefferson would probably be absolutely upset that this Momsters person didn’t like everything he wrote or said.

No, no he wouldn’t.

He’d never stop throwing up if he saw how many people were almost begging to be ruled by their government.

The irony of this one claiming people don’t care what he has to say as he responds … so strange.

You know when they get THIS mad you’re over the target.

***

