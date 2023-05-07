We never get tired of pointing and laughing at pro-aborts pretending they give a damn about life. Odd how they only seem to care about lives lost that serve their political agenda and how quick they are to exploit the dead to score cheap points on Twitter.

Like Gavin Newsom.

Newsom doesn’t have any clue what the American people want, but like other Democrats, he sure likes to pretend he does.

This is freedom?? To be shot at a mall? Shot at school? Shot at church? Shot at the movies? We have become a nation that is more focused on the right to kill than the right to live. This is not what the American people want. Do your damn job, Congress. https://t.co/MwolHtEaP1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 7, 2023

Newsom openly supports abortion without limits so he can sit all the way DOWN. Twice.

Heck, three times.

Dean Cain perhaps said it best:

I prefer dangerous freedom over peaceful slavery. https://t.co/N10kVj2kaV — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 7, 2023

Ok, so Thomas Jefferson said it BEST, but Dean found the perfect opportunity to use it on Twitter.

Which is probably why so many turnips lost their damn minds. It’s so strange, people who want to be governed MORE, who crave authoritarianism … this editor will never understand that. Like, at all.

Look at these window lickers:

Dean Cain gives us an example of how much he doesn't actually know about history. Typical for his political outlook. — Buddy Epsomsaltz💙😻🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@NutFindSquirrel) May 7, 2023

The purpose of government is to enable the people of a nation to live in safety and happiness. – Thomas Jefferson — Stand Back Up 2 (@BabeTruth2) May 7, 2023

And part of that is living in a free country where you can defend yourself if necessary.

This is the most inappropriate comment you can make in light of this loss of human life — David (@David49ers7) May 7, 2023

Huh?

Thomas Jefferson also rather blithely called for frequent revolutions to keep it fresh. Every word out of his mouth was not a pearl. — Momsters (@swimswammb) May 7, 2023

Jefferson would probably be absolutely upset that this Momsters person didn’t like everything he wrote or said.

Jefferson would change his words today. — Trace (@TheTrace818) May 7, 2023

No, no he wouldn’t.

He’d never stop throwing up if he saw how many people were almost begging to be ruled by their government.

Does anyone really care what a “has been” has to say? I enjoyed you on tv but yeah, not in real life. — Pam Rubitsky 🐞🟧 (@PamRubitsky) May 7, 2023

The irony of this one claiming people don’t care what he has to say as he responds … so strange.

You know when they get THIS mad you’re over the target.

