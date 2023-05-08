Would you look at that? ABC News (which is owned by The Walt Disney Company) ‘leaked’ debate footage of Ron DeSantis and Matt Gaetz from 2018. Now, we’re not sure what their end goal really was, but we’re willing to bet it WASN’T to make DeSantis look better.

What a vindictive bunch of a-holes, right?

Interestingly enough, the leaked footage is only making people like DeSantis more.

Oopsie, Disney:

Disney tried. Disney failed. LOL

It deserves to be hot … we did such a horrible job of pushing back against these horrible ideas from the beginning …

Boom.

Trending

THE NERVE.

Sensing a theme here.

***

Related:

Dean Cain OWNS a very melodramatic Gavin Newsom babbling about ‘the right to kill’ and Lefties can’t DEAL

James Woods DROPS KJP for blatantly lying about illegal immigration as only HE can

NAILED IT: Elon Musk just needs one tweet to make NYC/Lefty protesters look MONUMENTALLY dumb

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2018ABCdebateDeSantisDisneyGaetzRon DeSantis