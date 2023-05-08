Would you look at that? ABC News (which is owned by The Walt Disney Company) ‘leaked’ debate footage of Ron DeSantis and Matt Gaetz from 2018. Now, we’re not sure what their end goal really was, but we’re willing to bet it WASN’T to make DeSantis look better.

What a vindictive bunch of a-holes, right?

Interestingly enough, the leaked footage is only making people like DeSantis more.

Oopsie, Disney:

WATCH: ABC News, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, leaks video from Ron DeSantis’ 2018 debate prep with then-advisor Rep. Matt Gaetz pic.twitter.com/ZBETMnL4pF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 7, 2023

Disney tried. Disney failed. LOL

It deserves to be hot … we did such a horrible job of pushing back against these horrible ideas from the beginning …

.@GovRonDeSantis camp unmoved by report on past Trump comments: 'Swing and a miss from Disney-funded ABC' https://t.co/tmXjXVM5vP — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 8, 2023

Boom.

Astute observation.

Even Matt Gaetz agreed with DeSantis' take. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 7, 2023

Oh no how will he ever recover from…nothing.. — 🕯🇺🇸Lauren Masters (@SarahKWilliam) May 8, 2023

Backfire, makes me like DeSantis even more — Steven Baker, PMP TRON NFT USDD PEPE (@STEVEPMP) May 8, 2023

what a stud! — 𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚖 𝚅 (@malcolm_vela) May 8, 2023

Annnnnnnd? @ABC is this supposed to make us not like him? What was the mission here? You guys suck at whatever it is you’re attempting. — Sarah🇺🇸 (@T00thpasteW0rds) May 8, 2023

Wait a minute, you’re telling me he came into a debate PREPARED…? 🤯 — Ryan Fedrau (@the_fed_23) May 7, 2023

THE NERVE.

um….okay?

If this leak was meant as a hit piece, it did a poor job. Still like Desantis. — Juno Maxwell (@Goddess_Maxwell) May 8, 2023

Just makes me not trust ABC and it makes me trust Disney even less, doesn't hurt him — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) May 7, 2023

Oh, dang. I thought he just went out there and winged it pic.twitter.com/YYGwLkL8oc — Sterrling (@St3rrling) May 7, 2023

Is this suppose to be some hit on Desantis or something. Honestly makes me like him even more — Brennan Kiley (@BKiley10) May 8, 2023

Sensing a theme here.

***

Related:

Dean Cain OWNS a very melodramatic Gavin Newsom babbling about ‘the right to kill’ and Lefties can’t DEAL

James Woods DROPS KJP for blatantly lying about illegal immigration as only HE can

NAILED IT: Elon Musk just needs one tweet to make NYC/Lefty protesters look MONUMENTALLY dumb

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!