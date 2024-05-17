Kamala Harris Explains the Inflation Reduction Act ('Has There Ever Been a More Ironic Sentence?')

Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker...
Doug P.  |  11:20 AM on May 17, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

The Biden campaign now has an "all hands on deck" strategy in a desperate attempt to gaslight their way out of polls showing them trailing in most, if not all, battleground states.

Donald J. Trump leads President Biden in five crucial battleground states, a new set of polls shows, as a yearning for change and discontent over the economy and the war in Gaza among young, Black and Hispanic voters threaten to unravel the president’s Democratic coalition.

The surveys by The New York Times, Siena College and The Philadelphia Inquirer found that Mr. Trump was ahead among registered voters in a head-to-head matchup against Mr. Biden in five of six key states: Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Mr. Biden led among registered voters in only one battleground state, Wisconsin.

In response, Team Biden's basically going around promising to hand out as much money as possible, and that includes this ironic reminder from VP Kamala Harris about what the "Inflation Reduction Act" has brought about: 

Does Harris ever listen to the words that come out of her mouth?

It's insane, but on brand for Biden and his VP.

Nor do they care about doing anything that would actually help alleviate the problem.

Carpet-bombing the country with printed money = "Inflation Reduction Act." What could possibly go wrong?

Right? The "Inflation Reduction Act" did as much to reduce inflation as the "Affordable Care Act" did to make health care more affordable.

