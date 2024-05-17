Kamala Harris Explains the Inflation Reduction Act ('Has There Ever Been a More Ironic Sentence?')

The Biden campaign now has an "all hands on deck" strategy in a desperate attempt to gaslight their way out of polls showing them trailing in most, if not all, battleground states.

Donald J. Trump leads President Biden in five crucial battleground states, a new set of polls shows, as a yearning for change and discontent over the economy and the war in Gaza among young, Black and Hispanic voters threaten to unravel the president’s Democratic coalition. The surveys by The New York Times, Siena College and The Philadelphia Inquirer found that Mr. Trump was ahead among registered voters in a head-to-head matchup against Mr. Biden in five of six key states: Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Mr. Biden led among registered voters in only one battleground state, Wisconsin.

In response, Team Biden's basically going around promising to hand out as much money as possible, and that includes this ironic reminder from VP Kamala Harris about what the "Inflation Reduction Act" has brought about:

.⁦@VP Harris: “Because of the Inflation Reduction Act … we are dropping trillions of dollars on streets of America right now.” pic.twitter.com/MpLZuWY30p — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2024

Does Harris ever listen to the words that come out of her mouth?

Has there ever been a more ironic sentence? https://t.co/yi7jUgMmHx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2024

It's insane, but on brand for Biden and his VP.

Because reducing inflation always involves dropping trillions of dollars on the street! https://t.co/6OEKuNTxwD — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) May 16, 2024

They really don’t know what inflation is. https://t.co/03QUPcNNz4 — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) May 17, 2024

Nor do they care about doing anything that would actually help alleviate the problem.

Fight Inflation.. PRINT MONEY 💰 🤑 💸 😎 ... oooookkkkķkaaaaaayyyyyy that's the ticket 🎟 🤪 — MotorBikeMike48 (@BikeMike48) May 16, 2024

Carpet-bombing the country with printed money = "Inflation Reduction Act." What could possibly go wrong?

Dang, they should have called it the “Trillions of Dollars on American Streets Act.” Missed PR opportunity https://t.co/5Ec4nojknr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 16, 2024

Right? The "Inflation Reduction Act" did as much to reduce inflation as the "Affordable Care Act" did to make health care more affordable.