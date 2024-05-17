Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker...
Kamala Harris Explains the Inflation Reduction Act ('Has There Ever Been a More...
LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST...
AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for...
Puh-LEEZE! AP Spins HARD for Biden About the Economic 'Relief' Americans Got This...
SURPRISE, SURPRISE: Harrison Butker Becomes Top-Selling Chiefs Jersey With Men AND Women
OH, FFS: NBC Universal Teases 'Queer Planet' Documentary About Gay and Transgender Animals
Venezuelan Socialism Survivor Takes Protesting College Weenies to SCHOOL About Communism
80-Year-Old Palestinian Woman With Bottle of Water on Her Head Tells the IDF...
NPR Media Analyst Recommends George Conway's Anti-Trump Piece in The Atlantic
President Biden's Gaza Pier Project 'Moves Into Hamas Line of Fire'
NIH Official Says He Knows 'How to Make Emails Disappear' After a FOIA...
The Bulwark's Mona Charen Goes to Bat for David French After Panel Cancellation
Comcast Would Like to Remind You That Mother Nature Is Gender Fluid

So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison Butker's Speech

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on May 17, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As mouth-breathers (including lots of men, believe it or not) continue losing their minds over what Catholic Harrison Butker said in a speech to other Catholics graduating from a Catholic college, it sounds like the Chiefs owner's own daughter backs what he had to say.

Advertisement

Ya' love to see it.

Here, you can even see it for yourself, we're givers that way:

Somehow perfect.

Yup.

There may be hope for the younger generation yet.

Right?!

The young lady has already figured out how to be uncancellable.

Atta girl.

Bu-bu-bu-BINGO.

As a Broncos fan, this editor feels the same way.

#GOBRONCOS

Recommended

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

A poised, well-spoken, independent thinker ... third wave feminist kryptonite.

======================================================================

Related:

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)

MO AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Violating Harrison Butker's Rights

Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF

We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over to Support Biden WITHOUT Laughing

Curtis Houck Shares Lie-for-Lie Transcript of KJP Defending Biden's BLATANT Lie About Inflation and WOOF

======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker Headline With Just TWO Words
Sam J.
AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Doxxing Harrison Butker and DAAAMN
Sam J.
Kamala Harris Explains the Inflation Reduction Act ('Has There Ever Been a More Ironic Sentence?')
Doug P.
Venezuelan Socialism Survivor Takes Protesting College Weenies to SCHOOL About Communism
Grateful Calvin
SURPRISE, SURPRISE: Harrison Butker Becomes Top-Selling Chiefs Jersey With Men AND Women
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement