So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison Butker's Speech

As mouth-breathers (including lots of men, believe it or not) continue losing their minds over what Catholic Harrison Butker said in a speech to other Catholics graduating from a Catholic college, it sounds like the Chiefs owner's own daughter backs what he had to say.

Advertisement

Ya' love to see it.

Here, you can even see it for yourself, we're givers that way:

Gracie Hunt, the Chiefs owner’s daughter, being interviewed about Harrison Butker in a pickle ball outfit at a Baptist church and 100% backing him, is somehow perfect: pic.twitter.com/1RUOwBqN4N — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 17, 2024

Somehow perfect.

Yup.

There may be hope for the younger generation yet.

Love her! Does she have a jersey I can buy too! — Veronica Live 🎙️🇺🇸 (@VeronicaTalk) May 17, 2024

Right?!

This is awesome to see! — Colonel Mustard (@ColMustard88) May 17, 2024

New found respect for this young lady and her parents!! Well said. — Ernest Johnson (@ErnestJ99001832) May 17, 2024

The young lady has already figured out how to be uncancellable.

Atta girl.

Nothing Butker said was controversial unless you’re a neurotic feminist. — Ray 🇺🇸 (@RayOFreedom) May 17, 2024

Bu-bu-bu-BINGO.

As a Bengals fan, I hate that I like the Chiefs and their ownership this week. 😆 https://t.co/9CEfsCiUS8 — lostintherye (@lostintherye) May 17, 2024

As a Broncos fan, this editor feels the same way.

#GOBRONCOS

Damn, so poised and well-spoken, she's a gem! https://t.co/tHNx89WqeB — Spry Irishman (@TommyDipole) May 17, 2024

A poised, well-spoken, independent thinker ... third wave feminist kryptonite.

======================================================================

Related:

LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST Rant EVER Is Priceless (Watch)

MO AG Andrew Bailey Calls Down the THUNDER on KC Mayor Q's Admin for Violating Harrison Butker's Rights

Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF

We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over to Support Biden WITHOUT Laughing

Curtis Houck Shares Lie-for-Lie Transcript of KJP Defending Biden's BLATANT Lie About Inflation and WOOF

======================================================================