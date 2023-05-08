You know, when AOC quote-tweets Aaron Rupar quote-tweeting Elon Musk accusing him of being racist for responding to a meme showing FBI stats for violent crime based on RACE it should open some sort of space-time continuum or something. Seriously, there’s so much woof in this one tweet where she’s trying to use Rupar’s ridiculous tweet to dunk on Elon … all we can do these days is point and laugh.

It’s as if we’re watching her get dumber in real time.

At this rate he’s gonna be begging for MyPillow ad buys in no time https://t.co/qd8vvH0yrj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 6, 2023

Sorry, AOC, but Elon just doesn’t want to date you.

AOC accuses @elonmusk of racism for responding to a tweet containing FBI statistics. Statistics are racist now. Asking questions is now apparently "crude racism." Don't ask questions, just consume narrative and get excited for next narrative. pic.twitter.com/UUn5UYlsS6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 7, 2023

It’s the Leftist’s way.

“At this rate” and “in no time” are redundant. You don’t need both. Also, it’s not ‘racist’ to point out provable facts. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) May 6, 2023

Ahem.

Spoken like someone who cannot refute Actual Data and is instead mad at the person stating the obvious. You're ridiculous, AOC. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) May 7, 2023

You just had to chime in. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) May 6, 2023

So telling the truth is racism now? Unreal. — aka (@akafacehots) May 6, 2023

Can’t answer the question? Must be racism. 🤷🏻 — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) May 6, 2023

Can you dispute this data? — Todd Cefaratti (@ToddCefaratti_) May 6, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He will never date you. — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) May 6, 2023

Not ever.

***

***

