You know, when AOC quote-tweets Aaron Rupar quote-tweeting Elon Musk accusing him of being racist for responding to a meme showing FBI stats for violent crime based on RACE it should open some sort of space-time continuum or something. Seriously, there’s so much woof in this one tweet where she’s trying to use Rupar’s ridiculous tweet to dunk on Elon … all we can do these days is point and laugh.

It’s as if we’re watching her get dumber in real time.

Sorry, AOC, but Elon just doesn’t want to date you.

It’s the Leftist’s way.

***

