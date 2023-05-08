Seems like only yesterday young David Hogg started using the deaths of his fellow Parkland students as a way to make a name for himself fighting against guns or whatever his schtick has been. To this day, people still question whether or not David was even at school that day … but we digress.

David is about to graduate from Harvard.

Not what we’d call the best ‘look’ for such a prestigious school but hey, woke is gonna woke and now Harvard can pat themselves on the back for fighting gun violence or something.

I am officially done with my last final

Next up- graduation

Then ending the NRA 🙂 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) May 8, 2023

David hasn’t even graduated yet and he’s already hitting peeps up for donations.

So he can ‘end the NRA.’

You can help me do that by donating $20 a month here https://t.co/xvWowr0Av7 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) May 8, 2023

Lil guy couldn’t even bring a pillow to market but sure, he’ll end the NRA.

Just leaving this here.https://t.co/WrVArjyM5r — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 8, 2023

HA HA HA HA

There ya’ go.

The NRA has never shot anyone… Just fyi — Grumpyolman (@grumpyolman21) May 8, 2023

The PolitiBears say Good luck with that. — The PolitiBears (@PolitiBears) May 8, 2023

We’ve seen the orange square around Twitter a lot – we were wondering what it meant.

Heh.

And how will you do that? Seriously, what's your grand master plan David? Keep standing on the dead bodies of your classmates to stretch that 15 minutes as far as possible? — Jeremy Spurrier (@jeremy_spurrier) May 8, 2023

Good luck turning tragedy into profit, kid. Millions of us will oppose you. — Toxic Something Podcast – w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) May 8, 2023

Just like your pillow empire? — Cori Mik (@CorrineMiklosh) May 8, 2023

You couldn't end a happy meal — The Lectern Guy (@lecternleader) May 8, 2023

That sounds like something Sheriff Beuford T. Justice might say.

The best part of graduation will be knowing the value of a Harvard degree has just sunk even further. — Jack V Lloyd (@jackvlloyd) May 8, 2023

The NRA isn’t shooting anyone. I dare say none of the mass shooters have been NRA members, have they? — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) May 8, 2023

Yeah, because hunting, collecting, and self-defense should be a crime 🙄 — AT (@realaaronbly) May 8, 2023

You couldn’t even bring a pillow to market. pic.twitter.com/xXPqmfpRSE — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) May 8, 2023

Never gonna happen — Jose Castillo (@JoseForFlorida) May 8, 2023

But you keep dreaming, Dave.

