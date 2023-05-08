Seems like only yesterday young David Hogg started using the deaths of his fellow Parkland students as a way to make a name for himself fighting against guns or whatever his schtick has been. To this day, people still question whether or not David was even at school that day … but we digress.

David is about to graduate from Harvard.

Not what we’d call the best ‘look’ for such a prestigious school but hey, woke is gonna woke and now Harvard can pat themselves on the back for fighting gun violence or something.

David hasn’t even graduated yet and he’s already hitting peeps up for donations.

So he can ‘end the NRA.’

Lil guy couldn’t even bring a pillow to market but sure, he’ll end the NRA.

HA HA HA HA

There ya’ go.

Trending

We’ve seen the orange square around Twitter a lot – we were wondering what it meant.

Heh.

That sounds like something Sheriff Beuford T. Justice might say.

But you keep dreaming, Dave.

***

Related:

Biden’s White House prepares for possible charges against ‘smartest man he knows’, Hunter Biden

Twitter sleuths find MSNBC gun-grabbing Allen shooting eye witness and well well well, whad’ya know

AOC accusing Elon Musk of RACISM for retweeting FBI violent crime stats goes SO wrong

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: david hoggGraduatingHarvardNRA