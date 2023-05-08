If you’re at all like us you see this and roll your eyes because nothing ever really seems to happen to any of these people BUT we are Twitchy and it is still our job to tell you about this stuff … so here we are. Seems the White House is ‘preparing’ for possible charges against Hunter Biden.

Whatever that means.

White House prepares for possible charges against Hunter Biden https://t.co/3pEJG3ZM4U — The Guardian (@guardian) May 8, 2023

From The Guardian:

Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance at the University of Minnesota, said: “If Biden’s son gets indicted, that obviously is going to lead to a long process that will most likely continue through the election and will give fodder to Republican claims about Hunter Biden being corrupt. “On the other hand, I’m sure there will be people in the Biden camp, though not Biden himself, who will point to this as evidence of the rule of law, that the change from Trump to Biden is clear. That is, he did not interfere in the justice department’s investigation. It was straight up. It’s kind of good news for America, maybe bad news for Joe Biden’s family.” Whether charges against Hunter would carry much sway with voters remains doubtful, especially if his father faces a rematch against Trump, who recently became the first former president to be indicted and has more legal headaches to come.

They had to get that dig in at Trump, right?

Well you tried your best to cover for them, but it looks like some justice may happen. — Reagan rolled over (@ldsgolfer13) May 8, 2023

Not holding our breath.

But it would be nice.

Does anyone really think the Biden family DOJ is going to give him any serious charges.?. — BeeBeeSunshine (@BeeBeeSunshine) May 8, 2023

Slap on the wrist, a fine … maybe a year of community service. If that.

With this President, Don’t hold your breath https://t.co/7iKCH6Wy9r — Bob (@BobOme_41) May 8, 2023

This is so long over due it's a joke.

His laptop was leaked years ago. https://t.co/ZaHPr7FITd — LondonMum 🇬🇧🇲🇦 (@Hannah74E) May 8, 2023

And as Joe likes to say, ‘Nobody is above the law.’

***

