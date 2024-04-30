Pelosi Gets Pissed, Morning Joe Meltdown, Minorities Turn on Kamala!
News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia P...
Massive Corporations Are Using Government to Eliminate Credit Card Rewards (Sponsored)
Northwestern Announces Full-Ride Scholarships for Palestinian Students
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of...
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans...
The Indoctrination on TikTok Continues: Here’s What ‘Trans’ Activists Are Teaching Your Ki...
Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots
Governor Ron DeSantis Sues Joe Biden Over Dismantling the Rights of Women in...
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their...
X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for...

Down the Drain: After Billions in U.S. Aid, Ukraine Army Chief Says Tactical Retreat Underway

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Less than two weeks after the U.S. voted to send another $95 billion to Ukraine, and plans to fix funding for the next decadeit's being reported that Ukraine's army is in a 'tactical retreat.' 

Advertisement

More from ZeroHedge:

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has just issued a new dire assessment confirming widespread international reports that Ukraine forces are getting beaten back from the frontlines.

He has confirmed that his outnumbered troops have fallen back to new positions on the eastern front, west of the villages of Berdychi and Semenivka, outside of Avdiivka - and near Novomykhailivka. Gen. Syrskyi has essentially admitted for the first time that a 'tactical' retreat is underway.

"The situation at the front has worsened," Syrskii wrote on Telegram, ironically coming just days after President Biden signed into effect a $61 billion defense aid package for Ukraine. The Pentagon has vowed to ship new weapons as fast as possible, while some Ukrainian officials have been warning that it is too little, too late.

'Too little, too late'? We've sent billions since the war started.

Recommended

This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And it looks like they'll achieve those goals.

Hahahahahahahaha. Not a chance.

We'll end up sending them billions more.

Sums it up perfectly.

Sure does.

We chuckled.

An idea so brilliant, only government could conceive of it.

Advertisement

Nope.

No lies detected.

Amazing, isn't it?

We're so grateful.

Pretty much.

But RUSSIA. Or something.

Tags: AID FUNDING RUSSIA SPENDING TAXPAYERS UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete
Amy Curtis
News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Brett T.
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
justmindy
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)
Sam J.
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
justmindy
Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia Protestors
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete Amy Curtis
Advertisement