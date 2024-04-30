Down the Drain: After Billions in U.S. Aid, Ukraine Army Chief Says Tactical Retreat Underway

Less than two weeks after the U.S. voted to send another $95 billion to Ukraine, and plans to fix funding for the next decade, it's being reported that Ukraine's army is in a 'tactical retreat.'

Advertisement

Ukraine Army Chief Admits 'Tactical' Retreat Underway https://t.co/p9NiwZrd2K — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 29, 2024

More from ZeroHedge:

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has just issued a new dire assessment confirming widespread international reports that Ukraine forces are getting beaten back from the frontlines. He has confirmed that his outnumbered troops have fallen back to new positions on the eastern front, west of the villages of Berdychi and Semenivka, outside of Avdiivka - and near Novomykhailivka. Gen. Syrskyi has essentially admitted for the first time that a 'tactical' retreat is underway. "The situation at the front has worsened," Syrskii wrote on Telegram, ironically coming just days after President Biden signed into effect a $61 billion defense aid package for Ukraine. The Pentagon has vowed to ship new weapons as fast as possible, while some Ukrainian officials have been warning that it is too little, too late.

'Too little, too late'? We've sent billions since the war started.

Whether Russia ultimately takes Odesa/Odessa is the only remaining question, in my opinion.



Russia for sure will not rest until all oblasts incorporated into the Russian constitution (Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) are taken.



That is their stated policy. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2024

And it looks like they'll achieve those goals.

Can we tactically get our money back? — Joe (@originaljoe39) April 29, 2024

Hahahahahahahaha. Not a chance.

We'll end up sending them billions more.

About sums it up:pic.twitter.com/S54NYd0MIj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2024

Sums it up perfectly.

Sounds a lot like "tactical losing the war" — Rudolph Troha 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RudolphTroha) April 29, 2024

Sure does.

Here we go! pic.twitter.com/Thw9C8sEWt — Not Tina Kotex (@NotTinaKotex) April 29, 2024

We chuckled.

But let’s fund it 10 more years 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ — DR MAGA 🌟 (@Shaykay1717) April 29, 2024

An idea so brilliant, only government could conceive of it.

This has always been the outcome. Ukraine was never going win — Faith (@BladeRocco) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

Nope.

No lies detected.

News like this has been leaking out for a week now.



Right after the 61 billion got approved. https://t.co/jI6eyPl0eP — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 29, 2024

Amazing, isn't it?

Thank God Congress just dumped $61 billion more and waved Ukraine flags on the chamber floor. https://t.co/rPYZEWVkJm — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 29, 2024

We're so grateful.

So we gave Ukraine 61 Billion dollars to retreat? https://t.co/fkt4MkdfEd — Beau Slay 🇺🇸 (@therealbeauslay) April 29, 2024

Pretty much.

It’s almost as if sending US taxpayer money to Ukraine was a complete waste of funds, time, and energy.



Like we all said back in 2022. https://t.co/Us5d5XAOqT — StopWokeCulture 🇺🇸 (@MkayUokay) April 29, 2024

But RUSSIA. Or something.