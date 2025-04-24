NYT Skips the Part Where 'Immigrant' Blair, Convicted Kidnapper, Got a Free Pass to Roam NY Streets

Here's a good rule of thumb. When the Corporate Media tells you some very innocent immigrant has suddenly been picked up and readied for deportation, there is probably way more to the story.

The New York Times conveniently glossed over that this illegal alien, Nascimento Blair is a convicted kidnapper and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.



In 2008, he was issued a final order of removal. Because of the Biden administration’s open border policies, this criminal… pic.twitter.com/qy3PvxBI2P — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 24, 2025

Here is some of the information they left out.

Just incredible stuff.



The media keeps actively trying to portray the worst people as victims. There is nothing in the entire article to suggest Blair, who unsurprisingly also was taking classes at Columbia University, was wrongly deported. https://t.co/jlzrJ7zt3t pic.twitter.com/3cdVGZHB11 — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 24, 2025

That sort of changes the story quite a bit.

THIS is why we don't trust MM. https://t.co/qyaBNXD20B — JocularOcular🦬 (@JocularOcular) April 24, 2025

The public should never trust them.

The "resist" campaign is being forged through the corrupt media and biased judiciary. https://t.co/g2XmELPVR1 — Voice of reason (@brockreiss) April 24, 2025

How does New York state release from prison an illegal alien who has been ordered deported? If there isn't already a law that requires that such a person be handed over to federal authorities rather than released, there sure should be. https://t.co/C0FwoIyV7j — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) April 24, 2025

This is how sanctuary states put their citizens at risk.

Finally! Just because he got away with criminal activity (breaking the law) for a long time doesn't mean he should get a free pass. https://t.co/nTqp7GvvBr — TxMoonFlower (@TxMoonFlower1) April 24, 2025

Democrats seem to think if people can allude capture for decades, they can get a free pass.

Why let the messy details get in the way of a fairytale? NYT your failure to report truthfully could ruin lives or God forbid cost a life. https://t.co/anYCzxBkGz — ©Ą®/⁠╲⁠/⁠\€π (@CarmenThompson) April 24, 2025

Another example of a @nytimes reporter not doing his/her journalistic duties! Do a little research numbnuts! Or did you want to hide the facts? https://t.co/ibsc3c7aBp — John W (@SCTiger73) April 24, 2025

They are trying to help the Democrats harbor illegals.

This is such a major fact, it has to be have been ignored purposely because they knew it would hurt their narrative. https://t.co/y7mBrKZak5 — Marc (@Marcstout2) April 24, 2025

The corporate media is waging an information warfare campaign against deportation. The top agenda item of the corrupt ruling class in this country is to nullify the election result and enshrine mass migration. https://t.co/1PMDFrH3vz — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 24, 2025

Once again, proving they are just an arm of the DNC.