NYT Skips the Part Where 'Immigrant' Blair, Convicted Kidnapper, Got a Free Pass to Roam NY Streets

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on April 24, 2025
Here's a good rule of thumb. When the Corporate Media tells you some very innocent immigrant has suddenly been picked up and readied for deportation, there is probably way more to the story.

Here is some of the information they left out.

That sort of changes the story quite a bit.

The public should never trust them. 

This is how sanctuary states put their citizens at risk.

Democrats seem to think if people can allude capture for decades, they can get a free pass.

They are trying to  help the Democrats harbor illegals.

Once again, proving they are just an arm of the DNC.

