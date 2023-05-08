Elizabeth Warren is the LAST person who should be whining about ethics. Seriously. Someone close to Lie-a-watha should remind her she spent decades lying about her own heritage so she could take advantage of monies and programs meant to actually help Indigenous People. You know, a minority group. Let that sink in.

And she wants to criticize Justice Clarence Thomas?

Give us a break.

Justice Clarence Thomas’ pattern of unethical conduct couldn’t be clearer. The Supreme Court needs an enforceable code of ethics. If they won’t act, Congress must. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 7, 2023

And wow, this sort of sounds like a threat to us.

You should Sioux him — Dave Lynn (@freddavelynn) May 8, 2023

Pocahontas is lecturing us about ethics. — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) May 7, 2023

Gawd you are stupid! You should probably become familiar with the Constitution before you say stupid things like this. The SCOTUS is independent of Congressional oversight, just like Congress is independent of SCOTUS oversight! — ConservativeCDGurl🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈💗 (@ConservativeCD) May 7, 2023

Yeah, there’s that part too.

I wonder if he ever had a DNA test? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) May 7, 2023

“Warren first listed herself as a minority in the Association of American Law Schools Directory of Faculty in 1986… She continued to list herself as a minority until 1995, the year she accepted a tenured position at Harvard Law School.” $350k for ONE class.… — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 8, 2023

You’re hilarious. You only hold your current position because you cheated and deceived your way through the system. You are not one to lecture about unethical conduct. Your career is built on it. — PaulE (@PaulERoth) May 7, 2023

Cry more — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) May 7, 2023

Liz loveums big ethics. Many moons since defining lie. But bear don't forget. Bear smell trail even after long sleep. pic.twitter.com/Iz5qfPMXST — Smells Like Teen Statism (@TheSuppressed86) May 8, 2023

Pretty sure that’s a good place to end this one.

Heh.

