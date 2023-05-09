Would appear Liz Cheney has found something to do with all of her downtime since, you know, Wyoming fired her in an embarrassingly, MASSIVE way. Her group has dropped their first anti-Trump ad, which tells me Liz is probably running or is at least testing the waters to see if she should even bother. ALTHOUGH, it was obvious in Wyoming that she didn’t stand a chance, and that didn’t stop her from running for re-election, so maybe she’s just gearing up.

Either way, you’d think by now, someone in one of these multiple attacks on Trump would finally figure out they’re only giving him campaign fodder, right? If so many people on the Left, and sadly a few on the Right, are working this hard to keep him from even running, gosh, that sounds like they’re scared he’ll win.

Anyway, take a look:

New to NBC: Liz Cheney is going on the TV airwaves today in NH with her first ad of the 2024 cycle, calling out the “risk” of a second Trump presidency. She is never seen on camera over the 60 seconds — only Trump & J6 insurrection footage. https://t.co/0PzhDm62Yo https://t.co/JQmmyObrLE pic.twitter.com/MBhZrZAlq5 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) May 9, 2023

From MSNBC:

Liz Cheney isn’t a presidential candidate — at least not yet. But the former Wyoming congresswoman launched her first TV ad of the 2024 election cycle in New Hampshire on Tuesday, warning voters of the “risk” of a second Donald Trump presidency. “Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again,” Cheney narrates in the 60-second ad funded by her political organization, Great Task PAC. Cheney does not appear on camera in the ad, but with footage of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol playing, she continues, “Donald Trump is the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power … There has never been a greater dereliction of duty by any president.”

Never? Really, Liz?

C’mon.

Now, imagine if Liz cared this much about stopping Biden. Wouldn’t that be AMAZING? And I get it, it’s basically primary season (I’m not sure we’re ever really out of primary season anymore) and Republicans will make digs at one another because they want the nod, BUT this is dangerous because Liz cares more about “getting” Trump than she does stopping Biden.

We’re just beginning to really see what will happen if we don’t stop Biden in 2024. Mass invasion at the border (SORRY, NOT SORRY, that is what’s happening), inflation still high, economy tanking, wages falling behind, climate insanity that includes government taking our stoves and dishwashers, endless funding of a war that is not ours … with all of this going on, how can ANY Republican care more about stopping one another than Biden?

Sure, duke it out, fight it out; we want that. BUT at the end of the day, we rally together and beat Biden. And we at Twitchy need to be able to continue doing our job and our part in beating Biden … which means “our pals” in social media, government, and, yes, our ad vendors, will continue to try and shut us down.

Truth be told, we are a small but mighty team here at Twitchy, and we do our best with “not a lot” to get things done, but the last few years have been tough. And they’re only getting tougher. That being said, we’re also a stubborn bunch, and this constant suppression and censorship have only made us more determined to keep telling people the truth (whether they like it or not).

If, like us, you have been called crazy, racist, a white supremacist, a white nationalist, a bigot, a conspiracy theorist, or whatever the Left is throwing at us these days for daring to question the government and push back on the mainstream media, we get it. Boy, HOWDY, do we ever get it. So help us stay in this fight by becoming a VIP Member. I know things are tight all over, and I promise I wouldn’t ask if this fight wasn’t so important. But it is. And we need your help to keep punching back.

Members get access to all our VIP content and gain entrance to our robust, kick-butt, no-holds-barred, mouthy commenting community (we love you guys, truly). With a VIP Gold membership, you’ll be able to access content from all the Townhall Media sites, plus exclusive podcasts and live chats. Moreover, you’ll be helping to further the cause of freedom while giving Biden and Democrats the finger.

If you join now using the promo code SAVEAMERICA, you’ll get a 50% discount on your annual membership. That’s just $.14 cents a day (heck, I probably have that in change in my sofa) to join our mission to tell the truth about everything the powers that be would like to keep from you. Click here to become a member today.

To our current VIP members, you guys rock. Truly, completely, seriously rock.

You complete me.

Or something like that. 🙂

