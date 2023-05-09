Full transparency, this has been the craziest media push after a mass shooting in a long while, and at this time this editor can honestly not say what is and isn’t the truth which is a sad reflection of what our mainstream media have become. As Twitchy readers know, within maybe two hours of the horrific shooting in Allen, Texas, major outlets were running with the story that Garcia ‘may have had white supremacist beliefs’ based on a patch someone ‘close to the story’ said they saw on his vest.

Then came the claims about Garcia’s social media and tattoos … which are all over the place. Not to mention we’re not even sure at this point what Garcia actually looked like because there are multiple pictures of different Hispanic men floating around social media. So all of that is by itself, insane. Yes?

But then add in the bizarre claims about Garcia having a white supremacist account created on some Russian social media site?

Don’t make that face, we’re as confused as you are.

Andy Ngô was good enough to put together a short thread on this latest crazy:

The brown face of white supremacy? A leftist Bellingcat writer has posted screenshots from the purported obscure Odnoklassniki social media profile of the #Allen, Texas mass shooter, Mauricio Garcia. He's trying to link the shooter to TimCast & LibsofTikTok. The account has… pic.twitter.com/jVHd7BgqNc — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 8, 2023

Oh, yeah, and there’s that too. They’re trying to find a way to link the shooter to Tim Pool and Libs of TikTok.

Based on this obscure Russian site.

Told you, this is nuts.

Huh, that’s odd. Why would he do that?

"I haven't checked if this is actually him in the picture" Leftist writer Aric Toler has deleted the following post. He likely did find a social media account belonging to the #Allen, Texas gunman that featured brown Latino neo-Nazi propaganda, but he mixes the information with… pic.twitter.com/AyAW9hFNmi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 8, 2023

So as usual with these crazy conspiracy theories and reality, the truth lies somewhere in between. But the truth doesn’t allow the media to blame the RIGHT WING so they prefer the far crazier narrative that hasn’t actually been proven and likely will not be.

Maybe everyone should just admit they don’t really know what happened here and let the cops do their job.

Just a thought.

I have a source on the ground that has confirmed the shooter had cartel related tats. Allen is 20 minutes from me and it’s a predominately black mall. His victims where majority white. This wasn’t a race crime, this was a cartel hit. — John Burk (@johnburk1776) May 8, 2023

Another popular theory.

A leftist journo magically manages to find the shooters alleged social media posts & goes on to spread it all over Twitter & elsewhere in order to promote the approved narrative. In the meantime, officials are refusing to release the manifesto of the Covenant School Shooter. 🤔 — Jessica Hyde (@Mashugana_Kat) May 9, 2023

It’s all strange.

Yes.

Not a great look when you’re trying to break a big story, Aric.

@elonmusk should label Bellingcat as government funded. I find this whole story difficult to process. The tattoos don't look right to me, the blood on the scene is too red… weird, just weird… — Observing Consciousness (@holonabove) May 8, 2023

If people want to argue that one doesn't have to be white to be a "white supremacist," then maybe it isn't about race… — Roy Nathanson (@roy_nathanson) May 9, 2023

This appears to be a giant psyop with several purposes: 1. Get Tim Pool off air

2. Declare Twitter as national security threat

3. Get LibsOfTikTok banned from Twitter

4. Push AR-Ban

5. Bring white supremacy back to forefront

6. Distract from migrant invasion — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 8, 2023

*adjusts tinfoil*

Posts are also recent, from last 3 weeks. Photos come from a 5 year old Reddit group mocking Mexican Hitler supporters. He had no friends on the social media site. No engagement at all. Posts have ridiculous write ups like "My sort of man" under a pic of Hitler, or "this post was… — Veneration (@depthhidden) May 8, 2023

None of it is adding up.

Super weird how none of the Latinos in the pic look like the shooter and appear to be from a foreign country. It’s almost like they are trying to build a false narrative around this. — the lofi piano guy (@thelofipianoguy) May 8, 2023

This man is behind this. He’s supported by the EU and WEF. pic.twitter.com/Zcs2PI0J3h — The Investigative Examiners (@TruthorConseq12) May 8, 2023

Yeah, this all sounds insane … all of it. Is it because our pals in the media are determined to make Garcia a white supremacist no matter what? Or was this monster actually a white supremacist? Was it a Cartel hit? Just some crazy, lonely, insane guy desperate to be known?

The bigger issue is we just don’t know and honestly, until the authorities can verify anything the media should really stick to reporting what they know.

But it stopped being about ‘reporting’ a long long time ago.

And this insanity in reporting/narrative only proves that even more.

