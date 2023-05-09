As Twitchy readers know, the mainstream media has been working very hard to confuse us all about what the Allen, TX gunman’s motive may have been. They are so anxious to pin the entire shooting on white supremacy (so they can paint the entire Right with that broad brush) that they’ve introduced bizarre ‘facts’ from even more bizarre Russian sites where they claim the gunman had an account where he praised Hitler.

Rumors of a patch and some tattoos – and the crazy from that social media site – and our pals in the media took it and ran with it because it supports their narrative. Would appear NBC’s Ben Collins was pushing this insanity and Catturd™ mocked him for it. Now, if you’re familiar at all with animated gifs you know when you do not stop this particular animated gif on this frame she’s winking … like, yeah, sure.

But Ben wanted to smear Catturd™ so he deliberately took the screenshot when she smiled. Like it was funny to him.

Then didn’t bother to tag Catturd™:

It's all a big joke to them. pic.twitter.com/zVJymVxvri — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 9, 2023

Wow, Ben, what a jerk move.

And even though Ben couldn’t be bothered to tag Catturd™, he tagged him because he’s a giver that way:

This is Ben Collins who works for @NBCNews – He purposely froze a gif of someone winking to make it look like it was a smiling gif. This is what liars like Ben Collins and @NBCnews do. All they do is lie. All they have are lies. https://t.co/0B5zxi7jZF — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 9, 2023

See?

Just weak and crappy.

It's not that they're "missing the point"..no, they're intentionally trying to inflame their readers against their enemy (us rational patriots) with propaganda. It's an old trick going back to the Bolsheviks and it usually works…as you can see in the comments. — JawjaJim 🇺🇸 (@JimJawja) May 9, 2023

Legacy Media: Printing facts as dishonestly as possible — David Black (@DavidWentNomad) May 9, 2023

NBC News this morning reported; "The Allen Tx mall shooter had an AR-15 'style' rifle.' What does that even mean? Why can't they just report on what the actual weapon was? Because it's probably something most people haven't heard of, and 'AR-15 style' sounds scarier. — Chuck Koehler, Columnist (@KoehlerChuc) May 9, 2023

It means they have a narrative to sell so they can support Democrats pushing for gun control while painting anyone who disagrees with them as white supremacists. They do it over and over and over again, then wonder why we all point and laugh at them.

Hey Ben, any word on the transgender shooter who murdered Christian kids? It appears you media types do not have any interest in discovering that motive. Why? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 9, 2023

Fair question.

Not that we expect a fair response from Ben.

Ben, do you really believe LibsofTikTok radicalized this person into killing random people in a mall? Surely not even you can be so easily exploited — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 9, 2023

It sounds so outlandish. On a Russian site? The cops are saying nothing substantial yet. I’m so confused — Henry Talbot 🥩🥔 (@IdahoHank) May 9, 2023

Join the club.

And yet, he’s still around.

It’s not a joke.

You however make some people laugh at you. — Andrea (@usebigears) May 9, 2023

You’re a grade A propagandist — RightSideOfTheMoon (@rightsideofmoon) May 9, 2023

Yes, yes he is.

Hence, NBC.

***

***

