As Twitchy readers know, the mainstream media has been working very hard to confuse us all about what the Allen, TX gunman’s motive may have been. They are so anxious to pin the entire shooting on white supremacy (so they can paint the entire Right with that broad brush) that they’ve introduced bizarre ‘facts’ from even more bizarre Russian sites where they claim the gunman had an account where he praised Hitler.

Rumors of a patch and some tattoos – and the crazy from that social media site – and our pals in the media took it and ran with it because it supports their narrative. Would appear NBC’s Ben Collins was pushing this insanity and Catturd™ mocked him for it. Now, if you’re familiar at all with animated gifs you know when you do not stop this particular animated gif on this frame she’s winking … like, yeah, sure.

But Ben wanted to smear Catturd™ so he deliberately took the screenshot when she smiled. Like it was funny to him.

Then didn’t bother to tag Catturd™:

Wow, Ben, what a jerk move.

And even though Ben couldn’t be bothered to tag Catturd™, he tagged him because he’s a giver that way:

See?

Just weak and crappy.

It means they have a narrative to sell so they can support Democrats pushing for gun control while painting anyone who disagrees with them as white supremacists. They do it over and over and over again, then wonder why we all point and laugh at them.

Fair question.

Not that we expect a fair response from Ben.

Join the club.

And yet, he’s still around.

Yes, yes he is.

Hence, NBC.

***

***

