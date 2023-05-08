If you take away nothing else from the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway car last week, let it be this: New York City subway riders have good reason to be concerned for their safety. National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin touched on that in his response to this stupid take from New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie, who himself was responding to Megyn Kelly’s tweets asking gun control advocates what their solutions — outside of banning guns — are to gun violence:

Folks are rightfully focused on the ghoulishness of these comments but I want to note that Kelly’s vision of “fortification of soft targets” is one where the US is a garrison state in which we live our lives as if we’re in a war zone. Totally inimical to free society. https://t.co/295EkF2Q16 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 7, 2023

But then these people don’t want a “free society,” they want a “polite society” in which weapons allow you to dominate others and kill them if they insist on their status as equal persons. — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 7, 2023

If a "polite society" means one where people can safely ride the subway to work or take their children out in public without being accosted & menaced by half-naked lunatics, you might be surprised how many people of all backgrounds would like that. https://t.co/Yp5fNGppAt — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 7, 2023

We’ve read McLaughlin’s tweet a few times now and maybe we’re just tired or whatever, but we don’t see anything wrong or illogical about it. People from all walks of life would prefer to be in a position to feel safe in public places like the subway. Ask anyone out there if that’s the case for them, and we’re willing to bet that at least 99% of them would say yes.

And yet, New York Times opinion contributor and Democratic digital media/polling strategist — and founding editor of Gawker! — Elizabeth Spiers thinks McLaughlin is completely full of it and doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about:

Hi – New Yorker here. I’ve safely ridden the subway for 23 years and my child has never been menaced by a half naked lunatic, but these imaginary monsters in your head are addressable with therapy. https://t.co/njddI11QDm — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

Oh, well. There you have it. Elizabeth has it on good authority — her own — that if you think the subway isn’t totally safe, you’re allowing your mind to be controlled by “imaginary monsters” and could benefit from therapy.

Lol you mock others for using personal anecdotes as their evidence I have no idea what you expected this tweet to accomplish — Capitalist Bubble Tea (@borderlessboba) May 8, 2023

I didn’t say personal anecdotes are never indicative. if I’ve ridden the subway tens of thousands of times, I have more data points than the baseball cranks of the world and armchair crime experts who don’t live here and have set foot on the subway twice, if ever — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) May 8, 2023

Where does Dan McLaughlin live, Elizabeth?

Think he’s set foot on the subway at least twice?

Keep in mind that this woman is paid for her opinions. Someone actually thinks her opinions are valuable. And while everyone is certainly entitled to their opinions, we are entitled to point out when their opinions are wrong and stupid. Which is definitely the case with this particular opinion from Spiers.

Exactly, Elizabeth! I feel the same way about tornadoes. Everyone complains about them, but they've never bothered me. I've never even seen one and, frankly, I don't really believe they exist. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) May 8, 2023

*looks out window

'I don't see anyone rioting.' https://t.co/FbDZxV0uqp — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 8, 2023

I've driven a car for 21 years and I've never been in an accident, therefore I'm the best driver in the world. — This Moral Hazard Guy (@Liberty_guy85) May 8, 2023

There were 917 supposed violent felonies on the subway last year. That's an awful lot of bogeymen… — This Moral Hazard Guy (@Liberty_guy85) May 8, 2023

I know someone from Chicago who’s never been shot. It follows that gun violence in that city is imaginary. https://t.co/R6EbW6J5GE — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 8, 2023

"my gramma smoked 3 packs a day for 60 years and it never hurt her none!" lung cancer is an imaginary monster! — el gato malo (@boriquagato) May 8, 2023

I've been driving for 27 years and never been in a car accident. Therefore, there is no reason for me to wear a seatbelt. I don't know what you car crash paranoids are talking about. I'm fine! https://t.co/ElyLrv04Cb — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) May 8, 2023

Reminder: Elizabeth Spiers is a contributor to the New York Times. Awkward.

This "nothing to see here, folks" attitude just totally kneecaps her ability to seem rational, particularly when she tweeted that someone tried to grope her on the subway once! — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) May 8, 2023

Hol’ up … she what?

Women will give groping a pass just so they can smugly argue that the subway is safe on Twitter dot com. https://t.co/ElyLrv04Cb pic.twitter.com/llcHbNyFmr — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) May 8, 2023

Well, gee whiz, Liz.

We have the videos and photos. You’re lying. — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) May 8, 2023

Of course she’s lying.

Hi – New Yorker here. You're a lying hack if you think the subways are safe. https://t.co/V4IDJADKAO — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 8, 2023

This man was pacing the subway platform; while not captured here, he is screaming about Asians pic.twitter.com/1OZNt7SrLs — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 8, 2023

Wonder how many videos there are out there of Elizabeth Spiers ranting incoherently on subway platforms and trains.

Just disregard the fact that numerous people have been murdered on the subway in NYC. Why should people that rely on public transportation have to deal with this? and who do you think you are because it hasn’t affected you yet? https://t.co/dKeHoW7jbh — Boston Mom (@LaGrecca333) May 8, 2023

