If you take away nothing else from the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway car last week, let it be this: New York City subway riders have good reason to be concerned for their safety. National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin touched on that in his response to this stupid take from New York Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie, who himself was responding to Megyn Kelly’s tweets asking gun control advocates what their solutions — outside of banning guns — are to gun violence:

We’ve read McLaughlin’s tweet a few times now and maybe we’re just tired or whatever, but we don’t see anything wrong or illogical about it. People from all walks of life would prefer to be in a position to feel safe in public places like the subway. Ask anyone out there if that’s the case for them, and we’re willing to bet that at least 99% of them would say yes.

And yet, New York Times opinion contributor and Democratic digital media/polling strategist — and founding editor of Gawker! — Elizabeth Spiers thinks McLaughlin is completely full of it and doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about:

Oh, well. There you have it. Elizabeth has it on good authority — her own — that if you think the subway isn’t totally safe, you’re allowing your mind to be controlled by “imaginary monsters” and could benefit from therapy.

Where does Dan McLaughlin live, Elizabeth?

Think he’s set foot on the subway at least twice?

Keep in mind that this woman is paid for her opinions. Someone actually thinks her opinions are valuable. And while everyone is certainly entitled to their opinions, we are entitled to point out when their opinions are wrong and stupid. Which is definitely the case with this particular opinion from Spiers.

Reminder: Elizabeth Spiers is a contributor to the New York Times. Awkward.

Hol’ up … she what?

Well, gee whiz, Liz.

Of course she’s lying.

Wonder how many videos there are out there of Elizabeth Spiers ranting incoherently on subway platforms and trains.

***

