As Twitchy told you, progressive digital strategist Elizabeth Spiers is among the members of the Leftist Thought Police purposely and very blatantly using Ben Shapiro’s defense of Kyle Kashuv to smear Shapiro as racist.

Having taken the position that expecting 16-year-olds to *not* have said the n-word is an "insane, cruel standard no one can possibly meet" would seem to imply that Shapiro has not met this standard himself. Is that true, @benshapiro? https://t.co/Te09QmyyU1 — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

I have never once said the n-word. Never. And for you to imply the same is perverse. That's not the issue, and you know it — but you're intellectually dishonest in the extreme, so it's not unexpected. https://t.co/UxnaqaR95T — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2019

That is exactly the issue, Ben. The kid didn't say something accidental or incidental; he said something racist that's a reflection of his values & a violation of Harvard's. And when you insinuate that it could have happened to any kid applying to Harvard, YOU are being dishonest https://t.co/P6uilXowc0 — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

Federalist senior contributor Chad Felix Greene is also pushing back against the Spiers and the mob’s dishonesty:

Always cruel.

Always manipulative.

Always intentionally deceptive under the guise of shocked offense.

They are predators.

They love to destroy what they hate more than anything and get obscene pleasure from intimidating anyone who tries to reason with them for kindness. https://t.co/IWtR8sZ20a — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Remember.

The left believes that anyone who is not already repeating their religious mantras is evil and needs ritually cleansed. They pretend redemption of sins they impose on you may one day be given, if you appease them well enough. But it never comes. A religion of hatred. https://t.co/CY2UPwkX0o — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Unsurprisingly, Spiers doesn’t seem to appreciate Greene holding a mirror up to her:

In her mad rush to impugn Greene’s character, Spiers completely forgot to check herself before she wrecked herself:

Well, honey I'm a gay Jew. 💅 https://t.co/FcYInRjaIL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Whoops. That should’ve been Spiers’ cue to stop digging. She missed it:

They're willing to argue that women who have abortions deserve the death penalty; that LGBTQ people are subhuman and shouldn't have any of the same rights the rest of us do; that poor people are poor because they're lazy and brown people are immigrating to harm white Americans — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

And even if these things weren't wrong and horribly bigoted, you don't see any of talk of Christian redemption for the supposed "sins" of wanting bodily autonomy, dignity, basic human rights, and/or recognition of one's own humanity. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

When your only rebuttal to being called out is to throw out more baseless, tiresome talking points in the hopes that one of them will stick, you know you’ve lost. But just in case she hasn’t figured it out yet, Greene’s here to drive the point home:

I always find it amazing the people who speak with the most indignation against ignorance, racism and intolerance are so openly ignorant, racist and proudly intolerant. https://t.co/FcYInRjaIL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Notice how quickly they go from pontificating on the internal moral journey of rectifying racial hatred in a person's heart and mind to using race exclusively as their argument and justification for intolerance. https://t.co/FcYInRjaIL — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

It’s the only weapon they’ve got left … and they’re shooting blanks.

***

Update:

Would you believe that Spiers is still digging? Because of course she is:

He's not wrong about redemption generally, but he is deeply wrong about how he applies it only selectively to people who look like him. And not being Christian hasn't stopped anybody at the Federalist from espousing Christian supremacy so why should it stop him? — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

Area digital strategist unfamiliar with the strategy of quitting while you’re behind.

Ok. 💅

1) You know absolutely nothing about me so, like you did Kyle, you have imposed your own prejudices onto us.

2) Every person involved in this scenario, me, Ben Shapiro, Kyle…all Jews. So you are not only engaging in racism, but virulent anti-semitism too. https://t.co/meDOXjmYRK — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Also, Kyle and I look nothing alike. https://t.co/meDOXjmYRK — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

I love this 'Yeah, ok so you aren't white or straight or Christian…but that doesn't mean you don't embrace white/Christian supremacy!' mental escape hatch they implement every time they get called out for prejudiced assumptions. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Look.

If you insist on dehumanizing people by skin color to impose beliefs, motivations and loyalties as the basis of your argument while implementing religious intolerance, you really have no authority judging other people on their percieved attitudes towards race, hun. https://t.co/meDOXjmYRK — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

It must be their dedication to ending racism that gives the left the power to perceive the genetic heritage of anyone they speak to instantly. 🤔🤔🤔 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Disagreeing with a Jewish person is not anti-Semitism. And it's sad that you've allowed the right to co-opt the notion that it is, while actively supporting the policies of a President who said Neo-Nazis were "very fine people". https://t.co/xIfMbxMySQ — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

President Trump never said this either. Is anything you believe about us true at all? And you didn't 'disagree' with me. You directly accused me of participating in 'Christian supremacy' which is extremely anti-semitic. Again, I don't know why you feel entitled to lecture me. https://t.co/j8lITLvYfp — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

You only need to talk with progressives for a short time to realize how utterly ridiculous it is anyone would take their views on any subject seriously enough to be an authority figure in political discourse. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019