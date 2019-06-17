As you no doubt know by now, Harvard has rescinded its admission to Kyle Kashuv over offensive, racist remarks Kashuv posted when he was 16 years old. Despite Kashuv’s very public apologies and attempts to right his wrongs, Harvard has decided that Kashuv’s repeated attempts to cooperate don’t merit any further consideration.

Ben Shapiro, whose Daily Wire has acknowledged that Kashuv’s remarks were wrong, nevertheless is expressing his disgust at Harvard’s petty, selective outrage and “insane, cruel standard” to which they’re subjecting Kashuv:

Regardless of what you think of @KyleKashuv — and for the record, I think he, like many other Parkland survivors, has handled the public limelight with grace and strength — Harvard's auto-da-fe sets up an insane, cruel standard no one can possibly meet. https://t.co/zgL26OPaSZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2019

Did you see anything offensive in Shapiro’s tweet? No? Well, clearly you weren’t reading between the lines like progressive digital strategist Elizabeth Spiers:

Having taken the position that expecting 16-year-olds to *not* have said the n-word is an "insane, cruel standard no one can possibly meet" would seem to imply that Shapiro has not met this standard himself. Is that true, @benshapiro? https://t.co/Te09QmyyU1 — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

So, because Shapiro is defending Kashuv from a genuine smear campaign, that makes him a racist?

I have never once said the n-word. Never. And for you to imply the same is perverse. That's not the issue, and you know it — but you're intellectually dishonest in the extreme, so it's not unexpected. https://t.co/UxnaqaR95T — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2019

Not unexpected at all. And not unique, either. Vox’s German Lopez is also willfully misrepresenting Shapiro’s remarks:

Not saying the n-word is, according to @benshapiro, "an insane, cruel standard no one can possibly meet." https://t.co/x7LqTWOym7 — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) June 17, 2019

That’s not at all what Shapiro said. And for Lopez to pretend it is only makes Lopez look bad.

You are an extremely dishonest hack. That is not the standard I called insane and cruel. The standard that if we uncover anything terrible you said when you were 16, you're tossed from college, is insane and cruel. Stop being a garbage human. https://t.co/zkvL1OzHjz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2019

And there are still more garbage humans where that came from. Remember amateur MMA fighter Tony Posnanski?

Translation- Ben Shapiro is totally cool with racist comments because he hung out with Kyle who idolizes him. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 17, 2019

Translation: Tony Posnanski is a dishonest ass.

Spot on. That's why I have consistently attacked the alt-right, slammed racism in the strongest possible terms, and defended Sarah Jeong, James Gunn, Ralph Northam. The dishonesty from the hard Left here is absolutely astonishing. https://t.co/WxR3oF7ExD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2019

And here’s “cultural critic” Lizzie Skurnick:

How cruel to suggest young people soon to enjoy the privileges of Harvard can't use the n-word! Not getting to be openly racist…it's….it's….like as bad as being CALLED the n-word, amirite? — Lizzie Skurnick (@lizzieskurnick) June 17, 2019

What the hell.

You people are garbage. That's not at all the standard being applied, and you know it. https://t.co/isoUh8Nyg2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2019

She absolutely knows it. They all do.

Why are you lying, this is not what @benshapiro said. https://t.co/PxX06L4sRm — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) June 17, 2019

This is completely dishonest and intellectually disingenuous. https://t.co/tSd1StFlqQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 17, 2019

Never trust a progressive.

They do not care about humanity or compassion or truth.

They will use whatever they can as a weapon just to feel good about themselves. It is a movement of hate.

Deception.

Vindictiveness.

Greed.

Merciless cruelty for the amusement of themselves. https://t.co/wDPrUZmnLt — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Always cruel.

Always manipulative.

Always intentionally deceptive under the guise of shocked offense.

They are predators.

They love to destroy what they hate more than anything and get obscene pleasure from intimidating anyone who tries to reason with them for kindness. https://t.co/IWtR8sZ20a — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Notice how they so gleefully marinate in the suffering of others. How quickly they turn and aim their vindictiveness at anyone who attempts to reason with them or ask for mercy on behalf of their victim. They cannot be moved by compassion. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Because the Lefts “life blood” is all about emotion. If it makes them “feel” good, they’re gleeful as hell. Screw common decency or common sense https://t.co/OBnF2gfn4L — Will. Power (@KIR_bigg50) June 17, 2019

The left's most effective political weapon is gleefully showing everyone what will happen to them if they are designated a target. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

We are divided by those who believe in redemption and those that believe in punishment. Redemption requires empathy, self-reflection and compassion. Punishment only requires authority and righteousness. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

And the progressive thought police won’t rest until every last holdout has bent to their will.

That is exactly the issue, Ben. The kid didn't say something accidental or incidental; he said something racist that's a reflection of his values & a violation of Harvard's. And when you insinuate that it could have happened to any kid applying to Harvard, YOU are being dishonest https://t.co/P6uilXowc0 — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

Has Elizabeth Spiers ever met a teenager? They do and say stupid things all the time. Not many of them will own up to their mistakes the way Kashuv has.

I'm also not someone who believes that attitudes toward race are static and can't be changed. But when it does happen, it's incremental. Damascene conversions are outliers. So I find it hard to believe that this kid is suddenly remorseful and not racist in … less than two years — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

And likely, neither does Harvard, and that's why no one's just taking his word for it. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) June 17, 2019

Who made Elizabeth the arbiter of sincerity? Because that person should be sacked. Spiers’ attacks and Shapiro and Kashuv are not rooted in intellectual honesty.

I did not realize you were psychic and could determine what a person's views were internally. I don't know why you feel entitled to judge this in others, but I certainly do not value or recognize your authority. https://t.co/CY2UPwkX0o — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 17, 2019

Nor do we.

It truly blows my mind all these people tacitly claiming they are perfect and have never said something totally inappropriate https://t.co/ydtK7qBTKG — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 17, 2019

In their minds, the tolerant Left can do no wrong. When they offend, it’s for the greater good. That’s the only justification for their words and actions they need.

I look forward to you disclosing everything you ever said, did or wrote when you were 16 to determine whether you have ever done something deeply wrong, with your job on the line. https://t.co/LHT3rbfsSp — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 17, 2019

The same bloodthirsty mob cheering on the immolation of Kyle Kashuv won’t be immune from their scorched-earth campaign. Their number will come up, too, and when they realize it, it will be too late.

There are certain “journalists” who encourage and stir up these mobs. Everyone knows who they are. I’m not saying I would encourage people to track down their private misdeeds, but I certainly won’t get too upset when someone decides to hold them to the same standards. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 17, 2019

