The same Harvard that accepted David Hogg (a young man who doesn’t know the difference between there, their, and they’re) has rescinded Kyle Kashuv’s acceptance because of the texts that were leaked that were sent when he was 16 years old.

Remember, it’s not enough for the Left to silence you when you offend or make them angry, oh no, they have to destroy everything about you.

Even if you’re a kid who survived a mass shooting at your high school.

Kyle wrote this thread …

1/ THREAD: Harvard rescinded my acceptance. Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting. I have some thoughts. Here’s what happened. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Unreal.

2/ A few weeks ago, I was made aware of egregious and callous comments classmates and I made privately years ago – when I was 16 years old, months before the shooting – in an attempt to be as extreme and shocking as possible. I immediately apologized. Here is my apology: pic.twitter.com/eI38ziiQE8 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Yes, Kyle was a kid and said stupid stuff.

Most kids do.

3/ After I issued this apology, speculative articles were written, my peers used the opportunity to attack me, and my life was once again reduced to a headline. It sent me into one of the darkest spirals of my life. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

4/ After the story broke, former peers & political opponents began contacting Harvard urging them to rescind me. Harvard then sent this letter stating that Harvard "reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission" and requested a written explanation within 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/RfEQCvjgDX — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Shocker. It wasn’t enough to embarrass and shame Kyle in social media.

Oh no, they had to take everything from him and try to DESTROY HIS LIFE.

5/ I responded to the letter with a full explanation, apology, and requested documents. pic.twitter.com/yWd6FeKWOJ — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

6/ I also sent an email to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to seek guidance on how to right this wrong and work with them once I was on campus. pic.twitter.com/3M1UEXXeQm — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Smart.

But Harvard isn’t concerned with smart, clearly. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have accepted Hogg.

No, they’re concerned with social justice, being woke, and headlines.

7/ Harvard decided to rescind my admission with the following letter. pic.twitter.com/P3bLkF3hHn — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

8/ Somewhat ironically, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion sent me this response regarding my apology: “Thank you for your email. We appreciate your thoughtful reflections and look forward to connecting with you upon your matriculation in the fall of 2020…" pic.twitter.com/YUX67QW3KE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Shameful.

9/ After receiving Harvard’s letter revoking my acceptance, I responded by asking for the opportunity to have an in-person meeting to make my case face to face and work towards any possible path of reconciliation. Harvard responded by declining my meeting request. pic.twitter.com/rdsGU7BhjD — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Cowards. All of them.

10/ Harvard deciding that someone can’t grow, especially after a life-altering event like the shooting, is deeply concerning. If any institution should understand growth, it’s Harvard, which is looked to as the pinnacle of higher education despite its checkered past. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

11/ Throughout its history, Harvard’s faculty has included slave owners, segregationists, bigots and antisemites. If Harvard is suggesting that growth isn't possible and that our past defines our future, then Harvard is an inherently racist institution. But I don't believe that. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

12/ I believe that institutions and people can grow. I've said that repeatedly. In the end, this isn’t about me, it's about whether we live in a society in which forgiveness is possible or mistakes brand you as irredeemable, as Harvard has decided for me. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

13/ So what now? I’m figuring it out. I had given up huge scholarships in order to go to Harvard, and the deadline for accepting other college offers has ended. I’m exploring all options at the moment. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

This.

Is.

Just.

Wrong.

I hate to say it, but I had the feeling @KyleKashuv would have his acceptance to Harvard rescinded the day his past-comments broke. Harvard has been taken over by those who don’t care about moral character or personal development, only controversy-avoidance. — Eric ‘The Moth’ Shaffer (@realEricShaffer) June 17, 2019

Small tech colleges, my dude. I know it’s not glamorous, but the SJWs haven’t overtaken the curriculum, and engineering professors with real world experience tend to be conservative. Plus, you’ll come out starting at 6 figures with an in-demand degree — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 17, 2019

This is bull$h!t.@Harvard sucks.

You can do better. — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) June 17, 2019

THIS IS BULLSHIT. I’d choose an institution that focuses on education rather than social virtue signaling & cultivating a singular political view. https://t.co/NR75J6KAOt — Some Other Sarah (@FoundersGirl) June 17, 2019

I'm sorry to hear this is happening. What Harvard has done here is reprehensible. You were a kid when you made those comments and a lot has changed for you since then. We all make mistakes. Kyle, you will be fine & I believe new and better doors will open for u because of this! — Gavrielle Rodriguez (@GavrielleRodri1) June 17, 2019

Man that’s tough … liberal privilege at it again. Try contacting @LibertyU or @Hillsdale and see if they will make exceptions for you. Praying for you man, keep up the good fight! — Josh Hinton (@jshhntn10) June 17, 2019

GREAT IDEA.

Exceptional schools.

Besides, does Kyle really want to go to a school that thinks David Hogg is some great thinker?

Related:

‘Things that DIDN’T happen for $2000, Alex’: Woman’s story about being attacked in a Starbucks over her hijab seems SHADY

‘This has to be some sort of SICK JOKE!’ Bill Cosby tells OJ Simpson to hold his beer with his Father’s Day tweet and oh HELL NO

Sweetie, he’s just quoting YOU! Trump uses AOC’s own words to blast Dems and impeachment and she absolutely FLIPS OUT