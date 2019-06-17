Sooo … we don’t typically cover ‘randos’ on Twitter because the person may not even be who they say they are BUT when we come across a thread or something that stands out just that much, we will.

Today I got harassed by a woman for wearing a hijab. The sad part was it was @Starbucks and not a single employee or bystander said a word to her. She threw things in my face and said horrific things. Had the roles been reversed, I guarantee the reactions would have differed. 😔 — Nur Ashour (@catastrophicook) June 16, 2019

I had my 8 month old daughter with me and my three year old nearby. I was so shook up I had to leave immediately because I feared for the safety of my family. Had I not approached a security officer outside, not a single person at @Starbucks thought to even check on me. — Nur Ashour (@catastrophicook) June 16, 2019

It’s really sad that I have to explain to my 3 year old that people can hate someone so much because of their religion or the way they dress. This is such a small thing compared to the hatred other Muslims experience on a daily basis. America, do better. — Nur Ashour (@catastrophicook) June 16, 2019

For everyone asking. She bumped into me from behind.Being a normal person I said I’m sorry as a reaction.She grabbed a ton of coffee sleeves and threw them then continued to yell at me that I better be sorry. Continued to yell at me and say I needed to leave then followed me out. — Nur Ashour (@catastrophicook) June 16, 2019

After I ran out I found a security officer and yelled for help. He approached me and then she went up to him and said, “ I don’t know what her problem is, she threw stuff at my face.” It’s on camera. Obviously racist. Obviously a liar. It was a scene. I was terrified and crying. — Nur Ashour (@catastrophicook) June 16, 2019

One man standing next to me inside apologized to me. That’s it. Otherwise, everyone just watched. The @Starbucks employees were aware, yet not one of them came to see if they could help or apologized to me. NOTHING. Sad world we live in. 😔 — Nur Ashour (@catastrophicook) June 16, 2019

So… what did she say about your hijab? — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 16, 2019

I don’t believe a word of this. https://t.co/tUldfiZhkK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 16, 2019

I'll take things that didn't happen for $500, Alex. Daily double. — Danm66 (@slodude66) June 17, 2019

You're a liar. — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ (@K1erry) June 16, 2019

Had the roles been reversed, @starbucks would have the FBI on the scene. They’ve proved themselves as a racist and islamophobic company towards Muslims. — Tallie Dar (@talliedar) June 16, 2019

I’m sorry you endured this. Starbucks and the people who frequent it are known to be intolerant. — Razor (@hale_razor) June 16, 2019

I never believe or disbelieve anything without thinking it thru. Too much here doesn't make sense yet. It's not human nature to for an entire room to stand and watch someone be accosted. Also this would be on every news outlet around. It's exactly what they look for. Curious. — Hap Hall (@HallHap) June 16, 2019

I’ll take “things that never happened” for 2,000 Alex! — Matthew (@GreatAgainMatty) June 16, 2019

