As Twitchy told you Sunday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on ABC babbling about the 2020 election, the Hyde amendment, and of course, impeaching Trump. Interestingly enough, she accidentally gave away the real reason Democrats want him impeached, and that’s because they know they can’t beat him next year.

AOC admitted as much, so of course, Trump had to tweet about it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I think we have a very real risk of losing the Presidency to Donald Trump.” I agree, and that is the only reason they play the impeach card, which cannot be legally used! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2019

Troll level -> UBER-master.

And like clockwork, the mini-Trump wannabe was front and center with her sad little clapback at the president.

You know Trump knew she would do this.

Mr. President, you’re from Queens. You may fool the rest of the country, but I’ll call your bluff any day of the week. Opening an impeachment inquiry is exactly what we must do when the President obstructs justice, advises witnesses to ignore legal subpoenas, & more. Bye 👋🏽 https://t.co/4O9PNbYFki — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 17, 2019

So. Mad.

And so embarrassing.

What is the legal basis for those subpoenas? Site actual code — Rabiddogg (@Rabiddogg) June 17, 2019

Dude, don’t ask. We’ll be here all day.

I don’t think you know how the process works. The House can impeach all day long. Clinton was impeached and still served out his term. Bye. — ⚓️🇺🇸MAGA Retired MCPO(SS/SW) Sailor🇺🇸⚓️ (@SailormanLarry) June 17, 2019

Perhaps AOC should worry more about being primaried in her own district, just sayin’.

Based on what exactly? Dislike doesn't seem a worthy enough reason. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) June 17, 2019

But … wait for it … keep waiting … ORANGE MAN BAD.

How's that FEC investigation going into your campaign financing going, sweetheart? — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) June 17, 2019

Yeah, sweetheart.

Stick to killing jobs in the Bronx. That’s what you’re best at. It’s your only real substantive “accomplishment” since going to Congress. pic.twitter.com/tvbrwYhRdK — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) June 17, 2019

Just wait til you find out who Hillary Clinton is! — Count Clayton (@CountClayton) June 17, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Once a bartender, always a bartender! — Michele Ray Williams (@Beingsixtyish) June 17, 2019

Ouch.

You’ll be out of office before the President will be — Johnny J (@johnjeren) June 17, 2019

And that’s likely the truth.

Okay miss Jenny from the low bar block acting like you know your way around a kitchen yelling loud noises about disposal being a sign of privilege. — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) June 17, 2019

C’mon now, garbage disposals are scary and stuff.

Heh.

Related:

OMG, dude, get some help! Rob Reiner uses his daughter’s presentation to insanely rant about impeaching Trump

AWKWARD: AOC babbles about protecting the ‘rule of law,’ admits Dems have a ‘very real chance’ of losing to Trump (watch)

‘We know it’s NOT true’: Kimberley Strassel takes Andrew McCabe, Hillary Clinton, and the media APART in less than 1 minute (watch)