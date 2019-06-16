Rob Reiner couldn’t even enjoy time with his daughter because of his Trump Derangement Syndrome … and we thought Bette Midler had lost it with her poetry about Trump and poop.

No, we’re not making that up.

But this article is about Rob and his daughter.

His poor daughter.

I’m in Sedona where my daughter will be giving a photographic presentation. And although it’s beautiful & quite spiritual here, my mind can’t escape the ugliness & horror that is our President. For the preservation of Democracy & our national sanity, #ImpeachTrumpNow — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 15, 2019

Dude needs to get a life. Seriously.

You seriously need help; for your sake and that of your family. — Pixie 🇺🇸 SS ☕️🍾 (@pixiejss) June 16, 2019

This. ^

Trump has broken so many people and all he did was get elected.

Wow. That rent-free lease is perpetual, huh? — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) June 16, 2019

You're still Meathead. That's the horror. — David Boarman, Former Womb Parasite (@DDBoarman) June 16, 2019

Maybe just let your hate take a backseat for a while and pay attention to your daughter and her achievements.

A friend of mine is fighting cancer, she couldn't stop beaming during her sons graduation last week. She is a good parent. Maybe you should try a little harder. — Mongodog (@Mongodogtx) June 16, 2019

Geez, Rob. You are seriously eaten up with #TDS. You let it get in the way of your relationship with your daughter? Seriously? Also, get a clue about reality. It was a failed attempted coup. #JusticeIsComing. pic.twitter.com/9fUJrxchiB — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) June 16, 2019

If he can’t deal now it’s only going to get worse for him. Imagine the fit he’ll throw when Trump isn’t impeached and he actually wins again next year.

I played golf with my daughter and her fiancé today. Politics didn’t come up once. You should try it. — jason (@JasonSlusher) June 16, 2019

OMG, get some help! — markalanlewis (@markalanlewis) June 16, 2019

Even when it's about your daughter, it's about you. — ItIsGoodToBeQueenOfSpring (@redandright) June 16, 2019

Not everything has to be about Trump, Karen. Be proud of your daughter. — Whatevs (@danobrien1972) June 16, 2019

Yeah, Karen.

Rob is definitely a Karen.

PS: No disrespect to Karen’s everywhere! Heh!

