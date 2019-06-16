Yup, Bette Midler is off her rocker.

We know, we’ve been writing about her being a psychotic rage-harpy for months (years) now but the fact that she’s started writing hate poetry about the president doesn’t bode well for her sanity. Thinking it’s safe to say her Trump Derangement Syndrome has progressed to Stage 8 … anyone near her should keep their hands away from her mouth at all times.

Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
Bette Midler has lost her mind,
And this is nothing new.

None of the people who promised to move if Trump won have relocated. It’s almost like they’re being melodramatic liars for attention or something … hrm.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It really is a shame to see what she’s become, but that could be said about a number of famous folks who have lost their marbles since Trump became president.

Man, we hope not.

