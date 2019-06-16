Yup, Bette Midler is off her rocker.

We know, we’ve been writing about her being a psychotic rage-harpy for months (years) now but the fact that she’s started writing hate poetry about the president doesn’t bode well for her sanity. Thinking it’s safe to say her Trump Derangement Syndrome has progressed to Stage 8 … anyone near her should keep their hands away from her mouth at all times.

Everyone loathes Donald Trump,

Including the Ladies he Humps.

I predict you will see,

He’ll begin World War III,

By Tweeting while taking a Dump. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 15, 2019

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Bette Midler has lost her mind,

And this is nothing new.

I thought you were leaving if he was elected, but like most liberals you never follow through on your promises — Ed Bernas (@hazmat50213) June 16, 2019

None of the people who promised to move if Trump won have relocated. It’s almost like they’re being melodramatic liars for attention or something … hrm.

Seek help. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) June 16, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Are you off your meds ? — Rodney Howard-Browne (@rhowardbrowne) June 15, 2019

So sad to see what you’ve become. — TBramble (@Travis_Bramble) June 16, 2019

It really is a shame to see what she’s become, but that could be said about a number of famous folks who have lost their marbles since Trump became president.

Is that supposed to be witty? — Jimmo (@JimMKMMA) June 16, 2019

Man, we hope not.

Related:

‘NOW do abortion. We’ll wait.’ Ilhan Omar doubles down on her gun violence claim and only makes herself look even WORSE

‘We know it’s NOT true’: Kimberley Strassel takes Andrew McCabe, Hillary Clinton, and the media APART in less than 1 minute (watch)

‘A leftist SCAM’: Candace Owens comes out swinging to defend Sarah Sanders from WaPo’s despicable hit-piece