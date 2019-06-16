Earlier this week, Ilhan Omar made a fool of herself (again) claiming gun violence takes 500 lives every day. And after pretty much everyone in social media made fun of her she thought this tweet would somehow make things better and yeah … no.

It didn’t.

Gun violence statistics: How many people die from gun-related violence worldwide? More than 500 people die every day from gun violence

44% of all homicides globally involve gun violencehttps://t.co/Qdyv0N2WQ0 https://t.co/zSlLsgxE8Y — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 15, 2019

So what the heck does that have to do with gun control laws in America?

It’s like she doesn’t know who she works for …

Can’t expect you all to know this, but here you go! — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 15, 2019

Ugh, she’s just awful.

It’s not your job to create legislation for other countries, you idiot https://t.co/b28MYoJZPT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 16, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Yeah, that works here.

It works everywhere when we’re making fun of Democrats these days.

Now do the worldwide figure of abortions on any given day – every abortion ends a human life — Resident of Gulag NewYork (@Ptab01) June 16, 2019

Wouldn’t hold your breath waiting for an answer on this one.

Guns are inanimate objects, incapable of decisions, choices, or actions. People on the other hand commit murders, often based on ideology. For example:https://t.co/QMEDm21CVy — Sean Wilson (@Connectionary) June 15, 2019

You can't say that you stand for women's rights when you want to strip them of their right to self defense. — RJ #MyLifeMatters (@MTcowboy3250) June 15, 2019

Winner winner chicken dinner.

So your solution is what? Let Trump have all the guns? — Gaidheal Alascanach (@Gaidheal_Alaska) June 16, 2019

And THAT is the funniest point of all. The same people who clearly hate Trump want to make sure he’s the only one with all the guns.

Not sure about my reading skills, I only have an English degree, and it’s just my first language, but the statistic is cited as world wide. The responder claiming lies is quoting US statistics. US is not the entire World. Idiot. Also 106 per day is still too many. — RodgerC (@RodgerC18) June 16, 2019

That’s incredibly misleading, using a global statistic to further your agenda. One could quite easily argue that if you make 30k/year, you’re in the top 1% of the world, and should be taxed at like 50%. — James Clune (@JamesClune19) June 15, 2019

Where’s the stats on how many people die from car accidents, heart disease self inflicted through obesity, diabetes & smoking. There’s 7.3 billion people on the planet. Do the percentage of gun deaths, then reduce it by the # suicides & murders committed by Muslims. We’ll wait. — Rebecca Varnadore (@BeccaVarnadore) June 16, 2019

Oof.

You and Donald Trump are great! Both are reminders that votes matter. — Thomas Branscome (@brannytlb) June 16, 2019

Actually, this is a fair point.

Why doesn’t she ask her birth country? — Mike Everson (@meverson1668) June 16, 2019

And curtain.

