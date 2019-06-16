Earlier this week, Ilhan Omar made a fool of herself (again) claiming gun violence takes 500 lives every day. And after pretty much everyone in social media made fun of her she thought this tweet would somehow make things better and yeah … no.

It didn’t.

So what the heck does that have to do with gun control laws in America?

It’s like she doesn’t know who she works for …

Ugh, she’s just awful.

Trending

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Yeah, that works here.

It works everywhere when we’re making fun of Democrats these days.

Wouldn’t hold your breath waiting for an answer on this one.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

And THAT is the funniest point of all. The same people who clearly hate Trump want to make sure he’s the only one with all the guns.

Oof.

Actually, this is a fair point.

And curtain.

Related:

‘We know it’s NOT true’: Kimberley Strassel takes Andrew McCabe, Hillary Clinton, and the media APART in less than 1 minute (watch)

‘A leftist SCAM’: Candace Owens comes out swinging to defend Sarah Sanders from WaPo’s despicable hit-piece

LET. THEM. FIGHT! Desperate Democrats just accused Team Obama of treason and they’re too stupid to even REALIZE it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlgun violenceIlhan OmarStudents for TrumpTrump