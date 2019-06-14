Rep. Ilhan Omar is supporting her colleague by spouting a blatant lie that anyone with half a brain would know is complete and total BS.

Yes, the ‘half a brain’ thing is important because of course some people totally believe her lies.

Because they want to.

Supporting my colleagues’ call on Senate Majority Leader to vote on H.R. 8, 1112 & 1158.

Gun violence is an epidemic.

Every day on average 500 people die from gun violence. How many more lives will we let gun violence claim?

Retweeting: https://t.co/ty5taOLeOC — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 5, 2019

Not only is she pushing a lie here but she’s also pretending people who don’t want their Second Amendment rights trampled are ‘letting gun violence claim lives’.

Ilhan Omar is lying, again "Every day on average 500 people die from gun violence" is a blatant lie On average, there are approximately 30 people killed in the U.S. per day from gun homicides. https://t.co/RaR3Vwz7OG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 14, 2019

At this point, we’re not even sure Ilhan knows how to tell the truth.

In her pea brain, the lie 500 murdered a day sounds more believable than 182,500 a year. — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) June 14, 2019

She’s a Democrat, math is never their strong point.

500 ppl. Yea ok genius. Please site these numbers. — Sellers (@larrysellers14) June 14, 2019

I wish the left would stop trying to state facts. They never actually check their facts. Plus most gun related deaths are self inflicted. — JMUSMC (@JMUSMC1) June 14, 2019

But enough about Chicago……………….. — Bill Roland (@univky1) June 14, 2019

Hey, we see what they did here.

Heh.

When you lie everyday ….lying is normal 🧐 — Gigi Scik (@Gigiscik) June 14, 2019

Becomes a way of life for many in DC.

And how many of the people killed by gun homicides are shot and killed in cities with tough gun laws? (I'm looking at you Chicago.) — David (@808to818) June 14, 2019

If she's talking, she's lying. — Rod (@92helix) June 14, 2019

And THAT ain’t no lie.

