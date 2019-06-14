Rep. Ilhan Omar is supporting her colleague by spouting a blatant lie that anyone with half a brain would know is complete and total BS.

Yes, the ‘half a brain’ thing is important because of course some people totally believe her lies.

Because they want to.

Not only is she pushing a lie here but she’s also pretending people who don’t want their Second Amendment rights trampled are ‘letting gun violence claim lives’.

Trending

At this point, we’re not even sure Ilhan knows how to tell the truth.

She’s a Democrat, math is never their strong point.

Hey, we see what they did here.

Heh.

Becomes a way of life for many in DC.

And THAT ain’t no lie.

Related:

LET. THEM. FIGHT! Desperate Democrats just accused Team Obama of treason and they’re too stupid to even REALIZE it

‘Umm, that’s racist AF’: Rep. Ted Lieu tweets pic of warning sign on his door thinking it’s SUPER funny and WOMP WOMP it’s not

Now THIS is a meltdown –> Newsweek says America needs 4 more years of Trump and the Resistance SERIOUSLY loses it

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlgun grabgun violenceIlhan OmarRyan Saavedra