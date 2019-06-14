Democrats are so desperate to find anything to impeach Trump over they’re making complete fools of themselves. Granted, they’ve been making fools of themselves for years now but this latest ‘impeach-fest’ based on a hypothetical situation that doesn’t really EXIST has really been a hot mess of stupid.

And ultimately by claiming what Trump said about being open to information about a candidate from a foreign power is actually what happened with Obama …

Delirious Democrats are now accusing Team Obama of treason https://t.co/LvvzY9vrvM — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) June 14, 2019

From The Hill:

If you read the newspapers, tuned into the cable TV pundits or received an email from one of the Democrats running for president, you’d swear Donald Trump was back to his treasonous ways. All that was missing was an annoying OMG text exclamation punctuating the unfounded claims that Trump might violate the law in 2020 by accepting intelligence on a political rival from a foreign country. The inference, of course, is that it would come from a hostile power such as Russia or North Korea or Iran. Actually, what Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos was that he’d consider taking intelligence dirt about a rival from a friendly ally. (Norway was the actual example he used.) Sound familiar? That is EXACTLY what the Obama administration did in 2016. It’s something no one in the media or the political space grasped during the tsunami of breathless reaction that followed the interview.

Ruh-roh.

They better start investigating Obama STAT.

I’ve been waiting for this my entire life! 🍿🥤 pic.twitter.com/5L6uCn7hAh — imatrumpguy #MAGA2KAG 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@45beforeday1) June 14, 2019

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Although we know they won’t, they’ll pretend people like Solomon are just trying to deflect and keep right on screaming, ‘ORANGE MAN BAD.’ And until they get honest about what really happened with the Obama administration no one is going to take them seriously on Trump.

Of course, that doesn’t matter if you’re leftist rage-monkey who just wants Trump impeached because you hate him but still.

They would be correct — Tracy Schuster (@TracySchuster3) June 14, 2019

LOL, now we know Trump is genius. pic.twitter.com/6IohxZmp8X — BANKSTER SLAYER (@banksterslayer) June 14, 2019

Holy crap… I love my President

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Doodles 🇺🇸 (@DoodlesTrks) June 14, 2019

Was this just another chess move? We’ll see.

