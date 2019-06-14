Now, why oh why would Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman be so defensive and even angry about the idea of someone challenging his precious?

Someone dare challenge AOC?! OH NO!

HA HA HA HA HA

From The New York Post:

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman sent a profane tweet to a potential Republican challenger as he ripped him for wanting to debate his boss.

“Yo @RichValdes what in the actual f–k makes you think you’re entitled to a debate with AOC,” spokesman Corbin Trent tweeted Sunday at the conservative talk radio producer who’s mulling a run against the freshman congresswoman.

Earlier that day, Valdes said he tried to challenge Ocasio-Cortez to a debate on the merits of capitalism versus socialism as they both marched in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Valdes claims the democratic socialist “jetted to the other side of street” when he tried to approach her.

Trent told The Post after the missed encounter that Ocasio-Cortez didn’t run away from Valdes, and that she “doesn’t owe anybody a debate.”

Umm … that’s how it’s supposed to work, chief.

Trending

Heh.

And like Nancy Pelosi said, a glass of water with a D on it could win AOC’s district.

This Corbin guy better hope no glasses of water decide to run against her, right?

Because he looked like an insecure twit protecting his even more insecure twit of a boss?

Just spitballin’.

Super classy.

You are the company you keep and stuff.

This is the guy he yelled at.

And he’s right, not a good look for AOC at all.

#GonnaBeFun

Related:

This CANNOT be real: Live Well Nebraska tweets ‘Ask Amy’ letter from father upset that his ‘normal daughter’ has a gun and LOL

‘She’s a terrific person.’ Trump tells govt. watchdog to have a nice, cool, refreshing glass of STFU juice over Kellyanne Conway

‘Only IDIOTS dispute this.’ Sean Davis drags media in brutal thread for obscene hypocrisy over Trump ‘digging up dirt’ on candidates

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCCorbin TrentRich Valdes