Now, why oh why would Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman be so defensive and even angry about the idea of someone challenging his precious?

AOC rep tweets and deletes rant against potential challenger https://t.co/eRqcgtDLLw — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 13, 2019

Someone dare challenge AOC?! OH NO!

HA HA HA HA HA

From The New York Post:

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman sent a profane tweet to a potential Republican challenger as he ripped him for wanting to debate his boss. “Yo @RichValdes what in the actual f–k makes you think you’re entitled to a debate with AOC,” spokesman Corbin Trent tweeted Sunday at the conservative talk radio producer who’s mulling a run against the freshman congresswoman. Earlier that day, Valdes said he tried to challenge Ocasio-Cortez to a debate on the merits of capitalism versus socialism as they both marched in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade. Valdes claims the democratic socialist “jetted to the other side of street” when he tried to approach her. Trent told The Post after the missed encounter that Ocasio-Cortez didn’t run away from Valdes, and that she “doesn’t owe anybody a debate.”

Umm … that’s how it’s supposed to work, chief.

Heh.

That @Aoc kitchen is just heating up. (Anybody is allowed to ask for a debate or discussion …#CorbinTrent is a doorknob — Skip P. Nutbutterman (@ResolveDissolve) June 13, 2019

And like Nancy Pelosi said, a glass of water with a D on it could win AOC’s district.

This Corbin guy better hope no glasses of water decide to run against her, right?

Hey @corbintrent, why did you delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/b831RDpHYM — Red Eye Smirking Teen Robot (@Red_Eye_Robot) June 14, 2019

Because he looked like an insecure twit protecting his even more insecure twit of a boss?

Just spitballin’.

Corbin Trent is a spokesman for @AOC just in case you didn't know.

He seems like a classy guy😂 pic.twitter.com/AjxICiBbJj — Front Porch Politics (@FrontPorchRep) June 14, 2019

Super classy.

You are the company you keep and stuff.

@RepAOC’s spox @corbintrent had some choice words for me in a tweet he’s since deleted. Not sure if he’s on Congressional staff, campaign staff or a volunteer but he gave a comment to @nypost on her behalf and lied. Not a good look. @AOC. pic.twitter.com/cIQxSbixh7 — Rich Valdes 🇺🇸 (@RichValdes) June 11, 2019

This is the guy he yelled at.

And he’s right, not a good look for AOC at all.

#GonnaBeFun

Related:

This CANNOT be real: Live Well Nebraska tweets ‘Ask Amy’ letter from father upset that his ‘normal daughter’ has a gun and LOL

‘She’s a terrific person.’ Trump tells govt. watchdog to have a nice, cool, refreshing glass of STFU juice over Kellyanne Conway

‘Only IDIOTS dispute this.’ Sean Davis drags media in brutal thread for obscene hypocrisy over Trump ‘digging up dirt’ on candidates