We’re not sure which is funnier here, that Live Well Nebraska tweeted this ‘letter’ to Ask Amy OR if Ask Amy thought anyone would buy this load of BS. Perhaps they’re both equally funny and sad at the same time.

Dear Amy: This week, I discovered that my intelligent, hard-working, responsible 24-year-old daughter (who lives with me) is a gun owner! And it’s not a normal gun, either — it is a 40-caliber semi-automatic, and she has hollow-point bullets to go with it. https://t.co/fNYsbY95IP — Live Well Nebraska (@LiveWellNE) June 13, 2019

From Omaha.com:

Dear Amy: This week, I discovered that my intelligent, hard-working, responsible 24-year-old daughter (who lives with me) is a gun owner! And it’s not a normal gun, either — it is a 40-caliber semi-automatic, and she has hollow-point bullets to go with it.

This can’t be real.

Dear Dumbfounded: According to my research, possessing hollow-point bullets is illegal in 11 states; is it legal in your state to own this sort of exploding ammunition?

WTF? Exploding ammunition?

Hollow point bullets are legal and do not explode, Amy. Educate yourself before spouting off. — John The Maintenance Boss 🛠 (@JohnMaintenanc1) June 14, 2019

She continued.

Where did your daughter get this weapon and ammunition? Has she received any safety training or certification? (Accidental gun death is a substantial risk of owning a gun.) Is she perhaps engaged in another activity outside of your household that exposes her to increased risks and makes her believe she needs to have a weapon?

You know that face you make when you’re waiting in parent pick-up and the lady in front of you in the ugly silver minivan refuses to move up even though the cars in front of her are gone? Yup, just made that face.

That is, statistically, a “normal” gun. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 14, 2019

I just read the response, which was just as clueless as the question. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 14, 2019

And normal people have normal guns … shocker.

This is one of the most idiotic things I’ve ever read. This cannot be real. https://t.co/cCLVtuOoze — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 14, 2019

RIGHT?!

Note, this editor assumed it was a mother who originally wrote this letter … and it’s the father. What is this world coming too? EL OH EL.

The daughter will do just fine; the dad is a p***y — Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) June 14, 2019

We didn’t want to say it but … yeah.

Good for her. She’s safe. — R.J Carter writes The Destroyer & @CriticalBlast (@AndrewsDisciple) June 14, 2019

this has got to be parody. although one can never be sure these days… — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) June 14, 2019

Ain’t that the truth?

“It’s not a normal gun!” Good God the fearmongering is just stupid. — 10pm Exactly (@Never10pm) June 14, 2019

Does it look like this… pic.twitter.com/kbwO7GMDB4 — CathleenO (@cmortolani) June 14, 2019

Touché.

Related:

‘She’s a terrific person.’ Trump tells govt. watchdog to have a nice, cool, refreshing glass of STFU juice over Kellyanne Conway

‘Only IDIOTS dispute this.’ Sean Davis drags media in brutal thread for obscene hypocrisy over Trump ‘digging up dirt’ on candidates