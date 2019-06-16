When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Especially if that ‘someone’ is a supposed news outlet, like the Washington Post.

Is it just us or do they seem like a bunch of spoiled, rotten, big-a*s babies writing something like this about Sarah Sanders now that they know she’s almost done and they won’t have to answer to her for it?

WTF WaPo… Seriously — if @PressSec had a D after her name she'd be on the cover of @TIME, @glamourmag and @voguemagazine after her departure. https://t.co/uFR5E472Yr — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) June 14, 2019

If Sarah had a D behind her name she’d be considered one of the bravest, toughest, and most hard-working press secretaries in the history of press secretary-dom. But since she’s an evil Republican who works for even more evil Trump, guess that means she’s fair game to the petty, small-minded angry little journos who had their backsides handed to themselves time and time again by her.

Candace Owens perhaps defended Sarah best of all:

Whoever said “the future is female” clearly hasn’t checked out the Washington Post’s despicable review of Sarah Sanders. Never forget ladies—feminism is now a leftist scam. It’s a word radicalized liberals use to inspire a sheep mentality. @PressSec, you are a legend. pic.twitter.com/GBpb7kCE3N — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 15, 2019

What she said.

Well considering it's wapo, she never was their go to girl. Part of msm that has done nothing but belittle both her and @POTUS — Barbara L (@lottieb46) June 16, 2019

Fair.

Wapo is a waste of time. I wouldn't read them if you paid me — InTheField (@JustOneTulip) June 16, 2019

This is disgusting. @washingtonpost is afraid of a strong, intelligent woman who never allowed herself to be bullied by them. — Socialism Kills (@WendyDamron) June 16, 2019

Journalism … — Clara (@claramanoucheka) June 15, 2019

True, not allowed to be a strong conservative woman. Have to tow the leftist line or else. That sounds like freedom, right? 🤦‍♀️ — CarolAnne (@she_fights) June 15, 2019

Notice they never used the term gaslighting to describe what Jussie Smolette did. — Rob Artigo (@RobArtigo) June 15, 2019

Good point.

Well said @RealCandaceO . The Washington Post once again proved why they are referred to as the Washington Compost. Sarah @PressSec is a class act, we are all going to miss her! — David Koch (@DavetheKraut) June 16, 2019

We are.

Keep speaking truth Candace! Sarah has been an excellent role model and I’ve never been more proud of a woman in such a high profile job❤️ — Debra Beagell Deyo (@DebraDeyo) June 15, 2019

Which is probably why WaPo hates her.

Sad, ain’t it?

