When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Especially if that ‘someone’ is a supposed news outlet, like the Washington Post.

Is it just us or do they seem like a bunch of spoiled, rotten, big-a*s babies writing something like this about Sarah Sanders now that they know she’s almost done and they won’t have to answer to her for it?

If Sarah had a D behind her name she’d be considered one of the bravest, toughest, and most hard-working press secretaries in the history of press secretary-dom. But since she’s an evil Republican who works for even more evil Trump, guess that means she’s fair game to the petty, small-minded angry little journos who had their backsides handed to themselves time and time again by her.

Candace Owens perhaps defended Sarah best of all:

What she said.

Trending

Fair.

Good point.

We are.

Which is probably why WaPo hates her.

Sad, ain’t it?

Related:

WOW, she’s lying again! Rep. Ilhan Omar called OUT for gun-grabber lie about number of people who die from gun violence daily

LET. THEM. FIGHT! Desperate Democrats just accused Team Obama of treason and they’re too stupid to even REALIZE it

‘Umm, that’s racist AF’: Rep. Ted Lieu tweets pic of warning sign on his door thinking it’s SUPER funny and WOMP WOMP it’s not

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Candace Owenspress secretarySarah SandersTrumpwapo