Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on ABC’s ‘This Week’ this morning and talked a LOT without really saying all that much. From questions about impeachment to whether or not Democrats should have given Bill Clinton a pass or not, it was a very full interview.

About not a whole lot.

And of course, nothing she babbled about was challenged … watch.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells @jonkarl the decision on impeachment should "not be about polls," but about protecting the "rule of law." "This is about the rule of law … holding this president to account is holding all of government to account" https://t.co/QyojNSxUzR pic.twitter.com/5hT1kE89js — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2019

When have Democrats ever cared about the rule of law?

Please.

This is political, period the end.

And it always has been.

*it's about the polls folks, it's all about the polls — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) June 16, 2019

They sound so desperate. Not a good look Dems. — Cryptos_R_us (@Fabio_Zito) June 16, 2019

I wish you had been more challenging to her talking points. You let her go on and on, with no interruption, which you would not have done with any Republican. — Joe Teacher (@burnedoutteach5) June 16, 2019

Psh, they would never dare challenge the star of the Democratic Socialist movement.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the 2020 election: "It's possible that I'll endorse later on … I do not see myself endorsing anytime soon. We haven't even had our first debates yet. I'm very interested in seeing how things play out" https://t.co/lYAspmjaRd pic.twitter.com/dZlUhhs4m1 — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2019

Uh huh.

"I think what we really need right now is a presidential candidate that is going to fight for the well being of working class Americans and all Americans," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says, adding Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren "do that excellently" https://t.co/aIupLkQOqN pic.twitter.com/XutA1W7c5M — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2019

And then AOC kinda sorta endorses Bernie and Liz.

K.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States" https://t.co/q2mrUXFAIr pic.twitter.com/yODZLIoLKR — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2019

Democrats have a very real risk of losing to Trump because they have dozens of candidates and none of them are worth voting for, but we digress.

In her first Sunday show appearance since being elected, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on ABC that pressure to impeach Trump grows every day, and that frustration among progressives over Nancy Pelosi's resistance is "quite real." https://t.co/bEYh8T3hxM — Axios (@axios) June 16, 2019

Mean ol’ Nancy Pelosi.

Don’cha love it when they eat their own?

"Probably," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells @jonkarl when asked if it was a mistake for Democrats to give Bill Clinton a pass over his treatment of women. "I think this is part of an evolution that we've been having as a country," she adds. https://t.co/jVstG7wcVZ pic.twitter.com/cLQ2Dj3hGo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 16, 2019

And there it is, folks. Democrats don’t flip flop, they EVOLVE.

If this editor rolled her eyes any further back in her head she’d likely actually hurt herself.

