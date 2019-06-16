Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on ABC’s ‘This Week’ this morning and talked a LOT without really saying all that much. From questions about impeachment to whether or not Democrats should have given Bill Clinton a pass or not, it was a very full interview.

About not a whole lot.

And of course, nothing she babbled about was challenged … watch.

When have Democrats ever cared about the rule of law?

Please.

This is political, period the end.

And it always has been.

Trending

Psh, they would never dare challenge the star of the Democratic Socialist movement.

Uh huh.

And then AOC kinda sorta endorses Bernie and Liz.

K.

Democrats have a very real risk of losing to Trump because they have dozens of candidates and none of them are worth voting for, but we digress.

Mean ol’ Nancy Pelosi.

Don’cha love it when they eat their own?

And there it is, folks. Democrats don’t flip flop, they EVOLVE.

If this editor rolled her eyes any further back in her head she’d likely actually hurt herself.

Related:

‘NOW do abortion. We’ll wait.’ Ilhan Omar doubles down on her gun violence claim and only makes herself look even WORSE

‘We know it’s NOT true’: Kimberley Strassel takes Andrew McCabe, Hillary Clinton, and the media APART in less than 1 minute (watch)

‘A leftist SCAM’: Candace Owens comes out swinging to defend Sarah Sanders from WaPo’s despicable hit-piece

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionABCAOCimpeachmentinterview