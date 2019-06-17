Bill Cosby tweeted on Father’s Day.

And you thought it was strange when OJ Simpson showed up.

Bill remembers he’s Bill Cosby, right?

You know, we had the same reaction originally and … yup. It’s real.

Amazing that Twitter is free, right?

Hey, hey, hey … what the heck was Bill thinking?

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

What she said.

