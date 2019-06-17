Bill Cosby tweeted on Father’s Day.

And you thought it was strange when OJ Simpson showed up.

Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose — strengthening our families and… https://t.co/TPEFC9iTZe — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 17, 2019

Bill remembers he’s Bill Cosby, right?

So. Much. Cringe. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) June 17, 2019

You can tweet in prison? — us395 🇺🇸🌴🏖️ (@US395) June 17, 2019

Is this real? — Clowns All Around 🤡👩🏻‍💻🤡 Me (@AllyGeighter) June 17, 2019

You know, we had the same reaction originally and … yup. It’s real.

Amazing that Twitter is free, right?

Hey, Hey, Hey… Go away. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 17, 2019

Hey, hey, hey … what the heck was Bill thinking?

Lol. Wut. — john palomino (@johnpalomino) June 17, 2019

The hell is this! — Clara (@claramanoucheka) June 17, 2019

Don’t look at us, we just work here.

This has got to be some sort of sick joke. — David Tilley (@B1B_Lancer) June 17, 2019

Please stop. — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 17, 2019

Bruh, you’re not America’s dad. — Shane Bauer (@shane_bauer) June 17, 2019

How many fathers have you hurt by violating their daughters? How many of them want to have ten minutes with you in a locked room? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 17, 2019

Strengthen families by not being unfaithful to your wife, by not treating young women like they're on the menu, and by not being a bad example to young men. Asshole. — Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) June 17, 2019

What she said.

