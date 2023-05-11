Cripes, Trump gets one teeny, tiny little town hall on CNN and the Left FLIPS TF out.

Full transparency, this editor took far more joy in watching the absolute meltdowns on Twitter (you know, the platform the Left swore they’d leave after Elon Musk bought it) than Trump’s town hall itself. Don’t get me wrong, I grinned watching him make Kaitlin Collins looks ill-prepared, angry, and like the activist she really is, but there’s something so very glorious in watching CNN’s tried and true lose their minds over and over and over again. Now, we will be covering a few of the meltdowns in their own right (AOC lost her shiznit) BUT if we cover each and every one that deserves a good ‘point and laugh’ that is literally all we’ll cover today.

So sit back, relax, and prepare to point and laugh with the rest of us as we go over some of the best (worst) meltdowns we’ve seen so far.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Officer Michael Fanone CONDEMS CNN for hosting Trump’s town hall this evening. “CNN Is hosting a town hall for a guy who tried to get me killed,” he wrote. Donald Trump tried to end American democracy. Fanone didn’t hold back: “Allowing Trump an open forum on… pic.twitter.com/8NVQv0B2uv — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 10, 2023

Didn’t hold back.

Yawn.

OUTRAGEOUS. CNN’s Town Hall has only been on a few minutes and Trump: – Repeated election lies at least a dozen times. – Says Ashli Babbitt was a patriot and calls the officer who shot her a “thug.” – Says he will pardon a large portion of January 6 insurrectionists. -… pic.twitter.com/iuOLkEn2zY — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) May 11, 2023

I have been a devoted CNN viewer for many years. I have no problem with CNN trying to move more towards straight news, but this Town Hall is not straight news. It is a Trump rally. I am done with CNN. — Karen King (@KarenKalways) May 11, 2023

Okay if you're going to #BoycottCNN do it properly aight? CNN is owned by Warner Brothers Discovery, which is publicly traded as WBD. Majority owners are: Vanguard Group

Blackrock Inc.

State Street Corporation Go nuts. — L (@SomeB1tchIKnow) May 11, 2023

Look at that.

Trying to cancel CNN.

Heh.

#BoycottCNN is trending. Done with CNN is trending. You’re normalizing a sexual predator and an insurrectionist. #WTF pic.twitter.com/Lcz3Kfi5rK — Pete 🇺🇸🇺🇦🆘 (@peteginsd) May 11, 2023

I will never watch CNN again for giving a twice impeached, white supremacist, rapist a platform. Raise your 🖐️if you will also boycott CNN! — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) May 11, 2023

.@CNN: You platforming a sexual predator and normalizing a traitorous criminal that tried to overthrow the U.S. government is utterly despicable. #BoycottCNN pic.twitter.com/URYKXgfhH6 — Andrew Wortman 🟧 (@AmoneyResists) May 10, 2023

Boycott CNN. — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 11, 2023

DARN THAT FREE SPEECH ALL TO HECK!

Everyone who cares about our democracy needs to shun @CNN and anyone connected with the network's embrace of fascism, sexual assault and racism. Block the channel. Identify their sponsors and boycott them into bankruptcy. #BoycottCNN. — Tim Hogan 浩勤 (@TimInHonolulu) May 11, 2023

Oooh, if you care about Democracy you should boycott CNN.

They’re so mad.

We’ve missed this. Oh sure, they lost it when Elon bought Twitter but NOBODY makes them as crazy as Donald Trump.

This is Chris Licht the president of CNN

He fired Don Lemon because Don didn't want to be part of the Trump Propaganda Channel Takeover. It's Time To Boycott CNN. I've been watching them since the beginning, but I can't anymore.#BoycottCNNpic.twitter.com/e6nOr2NAHJ — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) May 11, 2023

Boycott CNN’s platform for Trump – town hall – also write and tell them so – they figure eyes on the screen – Kaching – that’s not journalism, that’s selling out. pic.twitter.com/QTZrKQROQ2 — John P. Flannery (@JonFlan) May 8, 2023

That’ll show ’em!

What did I tell you all? Who is the corporate boss of CNN? David Zaslav, a Republican. Who is the owner Of CNN? John Malone, a Republican. Who wanted CNN to be like Fox News but better? J. Malone. Now why would Donald Trump sit down with CNN? I answered that already.👆 pic.twitter.com/5yl6OZrjgC — Ariel (@Prolotario1) May 2, 2023

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Mehdi will clearly never be working at CNN & I think he's OK with that. Few in media will take down others in media but Mehdi is one of those ppl who tell the truth no matter who it is. He afforded Collins no safe harbor. She was a disaster & CNN was a disaster #Fresh #ProudBlue https://t.co/nVtP9Ymqei — Digital Warriors (@DigitalWarfare1) May 11, 2023

Imagine thinking Mehdi tells the truth.

We might as well include his sad little tweet here too:

"Why CNN's Trump town hall was always doomed to fail" My op-ed tonight reacting to the #CNNTown disaster – the ridiculous format, biased crowd, lack of follow-ups, and clear win for Trump. What did Licht, CNN, and Collins *think* was going to happen?https://t.co/VoeLYnkKCl — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 11, 2023

DOOMED TO FAIL.

CNN should shut down for 90 days & just have a CGI of someone reading the news. They would have better ratings. Fire every single person working there Then hire people with class & manners who reject Marxism/communism in all its forms & who actually like the USA — Andrew Humphreys ✝️🇺🇸 (@AndyWHumphreys) May 11, 2023

Shame on CNN for making a mockery of this Town Hall. Jim Acosta would not have backed down with Trump. This was a Freak Show and Trump and Collins’s were the freaks, as well as members of the audience https://t.co/M8YEcsMXKq — Steve Carvalho (@SteveCarvalho9) May 11, 2023

Let that white guy do it next time is probably NOT the winning argument you thought.

It is obvious that CNN intentionally did not have Jim Acosta as the moderator, because they knew he would not give an inch for all of Trump’s lies. Acosta, a real journalist, would have challenged Trump on every single lie. I will continue to watch Acosta but no one else. https://t.co/uOkLAzjbuk — Steve Carvalho (@SteveCarvalho9) May 11, 2023

Yikes, this guy really did not like Kaitlin.

CNN is basically saying, “We don’t care if he destroys the whole country. He’s great for ratings.” Shame on them. Forever. I will never forgive them for this. Jim Acosta and Anderson Cooper need to get the hell out of there. — Trump Is A Weak Little Pathetic Loser. 🟧 ☮️🇺🇸🌎 (@kevwrightwriter) May 11, 2023

I didn’t watch CNN tonight. I haven’t seen any clips yet but judging by reactions on Twitter truth & democracy were slaughtered. Remember, Chris Licht chose the 20-something from the Daily Caller. CNN executives could’ve used Jim Acosta or Dana Bash. CNN did this by design🤮🤑 —  Heather 🔆 (@_____Heather_) May 11, 2023

It’s all a plot.

Yup.

You’re onto them, ‘Heather’.

Dear Jim @Acosta please leave CNN so I can delete it from my cable. — Populism is weaponized Dunning-Krueger (@AbawiCynthia) May 11, 2023

Except to watch Jim Acosta, I’m utterly done with CNN.

I’m not gonna desert Jim. I hope he deserts CNN for something far better. — Joanie rebels -🌊 🇺🇦-Finding a way out of no way (@JoanieReb) May 11, 2023

And on and on and on.

The real reason they’re mad? It’s simple:

Think about it; CNN got rope a doped by Trump and went MAGA, the audience loved it, the nuclear meltdowns on the Left are priceless, Trump shows he hasn't lost a step, CNN had their best prime-time ratings in years, and they're totally pissed at getting owned by Trump, lol. — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) May 11, 2023

Booyah.

