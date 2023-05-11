Cripes, Trump gets one teeny, tiny little town hall on CNN and the Left FLIPS TF out.

Full transparency, this editor took far more joy in watching the absolute meltdowns on Twitter (you know, the platform the Left swore they’d leave after Elon Musk bought it) than Trump’s town hall itself. Don’t get me wrong, I grinned watching him make Kaitlin Collins looks ill-prepared, angry, and like the activist she really is, but there’s something so very glorious in watching CNN’s tried and true lose their minds over and over and over again. Now, we will be covering a few of the meltdowns in their own right (AOC lost her shiznit) BUT if we cover each and every one that deserves a good ‘point and laugh’ that is literally all we’ll cover today.

So sit back, relax, and prepare to point and laugh with the rest of us as we go over some of the best (worst) meltdowns we’ve seen so far.

Oooh, if you care about Democracy you should boycott CNN.

We’ve missed this. Oh sure, they lost it when Elon bought Twitter but NOBODY makes them as crazy as Donald Trump.

Yikes, this guy really did not like Kaitlin.

The real reason they’re mad? It’s simple:

