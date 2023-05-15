You guys know that recently Republicans laid out evidence showing how the Biden family received millions of dollars from China and other countries, right? Not that our mainstream media has done much to cover the story … Imagine if they’d discovered the Trump family had done something even somewhat similar? It would be the headline for every single mainstream media outlet in print, on the web, and on TV.

But since it’s Biden? *crickets*

Jonathan Turley put together a fairly damning thread on this very topic asking if our mainstream media are really de facto state media:

Do we have a de facto state media? The coverage of the recent disclosure of $10 million in payments to Biden family members notably fits the past standards used to denounce Russian propaganda patterns and practices. https://t.co/Z91QodM4Hz — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023

Propaganda? State media? Yikes, mainstream media.

…Despite showing nine Biden family members allegedly receiving funds from corrupt figures in Romania, China and other countries, The New Republic quickly ran a story headlined “Republicans Finally Admit They Have No Incriminating Evidence on Joe Biden.” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

This is even worse than, ‘Republicans POUNCE!’ We don’t have journalists these days, we have activists and water carriers who care more about protecting Democrats than they do the truth.

…Under the current approach to journalism, it is the New York Times that receives a Pulitzer for a now debunked Russian collusion story rather than the New York Post for a now proven Hunter Biden laptop story. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 15, 2023

Heck, the New York Post was locked down for sharing their story on Hunter.

It’s all pretty blatant.

Absolutely, we have a de facto state media. — Bev Rainey (@brainey5) May 15, 2023

It’s not “de facto” state media. It’s just state media. They disseminate the message of the global government and are partners of the World Economic Forum, as are their advertisers. It’s not a mystery. https://t.co/txdP3GkjeZ — Chris Paul (@imyourmoderator) May 15, 2023

Yes, without question, we have a democrat administrative state media. — David Ziegler (@texasdav1) May 15, 2023

Yes, but I would replace the word state with evil. — 3rd Degree Byrne (@3rddegreebyrn) May 15, 2023

Yes. We have state media. Just like the Russians. Tragic. We lost the moral high ground. — Figgy Biscuits (@FiggyBiscuits) May 15, 2023

I'm old enough to remember when even the liberal media would go after every politician. — Garry Stanley (@decathlongs87) May 15, 2023

What was it like living without electricity?

Heh.

Not one word on major networks. This is just wrong — Save the Union (@Save_theUnion) May 15, 2023

And yet it is absolutely the state of the mainstream media in 2023.

***

Related:

Alexander Vindman smearing Elon Musk for speaking truth about Biden and COVID goes SO wrong

CNN circling the wagons around Biden and the southern border easily DEBUNKED by actual footage (watch)

Joe Rogan blasts obviously-staged ‘Patriot Front’ as only HE can and it’s simply PERFECTION (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!