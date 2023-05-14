Fed Front … err … Patriot Front strikes again.

Americans must not be afraid enough of white supremacy right now or something because Patriot Front magically showed up in their perfect khakis, sunglasses, and face coverings. Because we all know, Trump supporters are big on masking.

Heh.

Joe Rogan has noticed something else about Patriot Front as well.

Watch:

HA!

Trending

‘This is so stupid it hurts my feelings.’

We love that Matt Taibbi was his guest going over this.

Right?!

Won’t someone think of the poor white supremacist wannabes?!

HA HA HA HA

Feds are gonna Fed.

Welcome to 2023.

***

Related:

#BlueMAGA trends as the Left, far-Left, and crazy super-duper Left tear each other apart and LOL

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ hilariously crushes smug gun control activists – no really (watch)

Chris Murphy DRAGGED for pulling a murder stat OUT of his backside to attack Florida/DeSantis

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FedsJoe RoganMatt TaibbiPatriot Frontstaged