Fed Front … err … Patriot Front strikes again.

Americans must not be afraid enough of white supremacy right now or something because Patriot Front magically showed up in their perfect khakis, sunglasses, and face coverings. Because we all know, Trump supporters are big on masking.

Heh.

Joe Rogan has noticed something else about Patriot Front as well.

Watch:

Joe Rogan and Matt Taibbi making fun of the absolutely absurd "Patriot Front" awhile back still cracks me up to this day… "This is so stupid it hurts my feelings" "WHERE'S THE FAT PEOPLE!?" pic.twitter.com/F82RJAKYhB — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 14, 2023

HA!

‘This is so stupid it hurts my feelings.’

We love that Matt Taibbi was his guest going over this.

Question:

Why does the news know about this so much so they have cameras at the ready? It seems strange to me that a group of white supremacist after the federal hate crime laws passed would think to prance around DC of all places. — Veras Voice 👩🏾‍🌾🪴 (@veras1voice) May 14, 2023

“this is so stupid it hurts my feelings” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — eddmoo (@realeddmoo) May 14, 2023

If I were in the Patriot Front I’d be fuming that the biggest outtake of my march is that a) people think I’m a fed and b) my careful planning and getting matching clothes isn’t appreciated. — Maximo Potere (@MPatheticus) May 14, 2023

Right?!

Won’t someone think of the poor white supremacist wannabes?!

HA HA HA HA

They were using a camcorder. Who uses a camcorder. Not a single cell phone camera. Was this 15 years ago? — Pun Slinger (@PunSlinger247) May 14, 2023

Feds are gonna Fed.

Welcome to 2023.

***

