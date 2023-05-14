It’s not often people on the Right see modern comedies or any form of entertainment that DOESN’T somehow shame or otherwise mischaracterize them because so much of Hollywood is of the bats**t insane Leftist persuasion. So when something crosses our timeline that makes a mockery of the gun-grabbing Left? You bet your sweet bippy we’re going to share. And ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ did just that.

Owning the gun grabbers. Well-played.

Watch.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia CRUSHES smug gun control advocates pic.twitter.com/KeoSQ2fNOA — Woke Archive (@WokeArchive) May 12, 2023

They are every single smug, condescending, uninformed, annoying gun-grabber you ever run into on social media, right?

It’s perfect.

Not to mention hilarious WHILE making an excellent point. We especially like how neither of them passes the background check …

Great episode — AstroCat 9000 🏴 (@AstroCat9000) May 12, 2023

Gun control folks really believe you can buy a gun from a store with no background check. They've said it to me. Unbelievable. — Shawn Bledsoe (@SdotBledsoe) May 12, 2023

Gun control freaks have no idea how any of the laws already on the books actually work, and instead of accepting the laws DON’T work, they demand more laws.

In reality, they wouldn't have even gotten that far. They'd have been shut down as soon as "innocent people" came out of that guy's mouth. — Dadador the Dinosaur (@JustSumDave) May 12, 2023

‘Man destroyer’ would have probably been a red flag as well BUT … this is great.

And so rare in entertainment.

Huzzah.

***

Related:

Chris Murphy DRAGGED for pulling a murder stat OUT of his backside to attack Florida/DeSantis

OH FFS! CNN set to break ratio RECORD with ridiculous piece on the advantages of not having a dad

Civil Rights leader leaves Dr. Phil and his audience speechless after rejecting ‘systemic racism’ (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!