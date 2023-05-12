We’d be lying if we didn’t tell you guys that we really really really enjoyed watching Civil Rights leader Bob Woodson drop the mic and speak the truth on Dr. Phil when talking about systemic racism. This is just really well said and well done.

What a brilliant, beautiful soul he is.

Watch this, you’ll thank us.

Wow. Civil Rights leader leaves Dr. Phill & his audience speechless after rejecting the idea of “systemic racism” & reparations.

👏🏾 Beautifully said. pic.twitter.com/3DrdcuMOw6 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 12, 2023

Listen to the man, Dr. Phil.

He knows what he’s talking about, probably better than anyone else in that room.

Everyone must hear this wise man’s Powerful words — SayinMinds (@SayinMinds) May 12, 2023

Hammer meet nailhead: "The big crisis facing America is not racial. It is the moral and spiritual free-fall which is consuming our children." — Alvasman (@alvasman) May 12, 2023

The wisdom pouring out of Bob Woodson's mouth should be regarded with the utmost respect and regard. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) May 12, 2023

Amen.

It all comes down to personal responsibility — jim (@RenaisanceMan_) May 12, 2023

And family.

And morals.

And a respect for life, your neighbor, your community.

There’s so much more here than our pals on the Left want to talk about because it’s far more ‘lucrative’ for them to play the race and systemic racism card.

This is perfect 👍🏼 Personal empowerment. — Emma Brunner (@emmabrunner) May 12, 2023

WOW! That was beautiful. God bless. — RonaldBishop (@RonaldB82688955) May 12, 2023

It makes you just want to get up and hug the man….what a breath of fresh air!! He is so well spoken!! — MrsJimBeam (@Mrsjbeam14) May 12, 2023

What a breath of fresh air indeed.

***

***

