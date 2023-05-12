We’d be lying if we didn’t tell you guys that we really really really enjoyed watching Civil Rights leader Bob Woodson drop the mic and speak the truth on Dr. Phil when talking about systemic racism. This is just really well said and well done.

What a brilliant, beautiful soul he is.

Watch this, you’ll thank us.

Listen to the man, Dr. Phil.

He knows what he’s talking about, probably better than anyone else in that room.

Amen.

And family.

And morals.

And a respect for life, your neighbor, your community.

There’s so much more here than our pals on the Left want to talk about because it’s far more ‘lucrative’ for them to play the race and systemic racism card.

What a breath of fresh air indeed.

