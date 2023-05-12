As Twitchy readers know, Natalie Jean Beisner is an actress who WAS far-Left and woke until she figured out Democrats are a hot mess and walked away from it all. Seems she has some ‘words’ for liberals who think they have the right to play thought police with the issues and more specifically, who are trying to shut her up.

Dems should listen to every word but we know they won’t.

Watch:

Liberals, stop attempting to police who “gets” an opinion certain issues, and just debate the issues. Women don’t get a “bigger say” on abortion. Black Americans don’t get a “bigger say” on affirmative action or reparations. “Trans” people don’t get a “bigger say” on… pic.twitter.com/utpjyEhg2R — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) May 11, 2023

Boom.

Boomity even.

Like clockwork though, here comes the Karens:

Well, that's not quite how it works either. While I agree that everyone should be able to voice their opinion and not be silenced, the actual stakeholders on certain topics should, of course, have a major say in the respective matters, or at the very least be consulted primarily. — FREYLIS (@FreylisB) May 11, 2023

*sigh*

Dont say that "…laws affect all of us…" when talking about abortion. Abortion laws are specifically about women's bodies. Men should get no say in what women choose to do. Giving birth is painless for the man. The women are the ones affected by it. — q (@qwertyu947) May 12, 2023

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

But, for the most part, Tweeps applauded.

That was superbly done! Well done! — Brad Webb (@TruthPimp) May 11, 2023

They do that *because* they don't have an argument. — Sarah Hudock (@FrequencySarah) May 11, 2023

Bingo.

Sharing for truth. — Mark Koeslag (@KoeslagM) May 11, 2023

And yup, we could all use a little more truth these days.

***

Related:

Ted Cruz takes the gloves OFF and shreds reporter spewing Lefty talking points about the border (watch)

OOPSIE: The Expert™ Tom Nichols used to be a big believer in the replacement theory (screenshots)

Glenn Beck drops straight-FIRE thread about how WE can (and will) finally hold the Bidens accountable

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!