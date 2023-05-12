As Twitchy readers know, Natalie Jean Beisner is an actress who WAS far-Left and woke until she figured out Democrats are a hot mess and walked away from it all. Seems she has some ‘words’ for liberals who think they have the right to play thought police with the issues and more specifically, who are trying to shut her up.

Dems should listen to every word but we know they won’t.

Watch:

Boom.

Boomity even.

Like clockwork though, here comes the Karens:

Trending

*sigh*

ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

But, for the most part, Tweeps applauded.

Bingo.

And yup, we could all use a little more truth these days.

***

Related:

Ted Cruz takes the gloves OFF and shreds reporter spewing Lefty talking points about the border (watch)

OOPSIE: The Expert™ Tom Nichols used to be a big believer in the replacement theory (screenshots)

Glenn Beck drops straight-FIRE thread about how WE can (and will) finally hold the Bidens accountable

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: censorshipDemocratsissuesNatalie Jean Beisnerthought policewoke