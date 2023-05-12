Tom Nichols sure likes to complain about policies and ideas he used to have before he turned into whatever it is he is these days. Suppose that’s what happens when you realize it’s more lucrative to hate what you stand for and become the sort of self-hating conservative the Left loves.

It wouldn’t be quite as annoying if he didn’t get on his high horse and act like he’s so enlightened he can look down on everybody else.

Case in point.

Tonight, Trump said he would reinstate family separation to deter illegal immigration. @TheAtlantic reporter @itscaitlinhd just won a Pulitzer for her story on that inhumane and monstrous policy, and you should read it if you haven't already:https://t.co/qTnFQgs0VU — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 11, 2023

Monstrous policy.

Inhumane.

Huh.

Wonder if he felt that way when he was writing these tweets RedSteeze was good enough to share with us all:

So are you going to explain why you endorsed replacement theory before your sweet MSNBC & Atlantic gigs or not? https://t.co/EAYGcf945L pic.twitter.com/RIMr4QPfOS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2023

Gosh, it sure looks like Tom thought Democrats were ‘replacing chunks of the population’. What else would you call it if not replacement theory?

Hrm.

As soon as he admits Taiwan is not part of China. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 12, 2023

Heh.

He was correct on this one. It's why I haven't trusted a Democrat since. pic.twitter.com/P7uOWaRpbe — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) May 12, 2023

Tom is now frantically screaming, "Siri, how do I delete old tweets?!?!?" and Siri is replying, "Here's what I found about Swisher Sweets." — Dirk Belligerent – "As Seen On Internet" (@DirkBelig) May 12, 2023

At least his hypocrisy is consistent. — Airborne87 (@HSAGreg) May 12, 2023

It doesn’t matter, all that matters is that Tom hates Trump — Father of 3 (@whiter069) May 12, 2023

And that’s his entire schtick. Trump bad. Hate Trump.

He’s lost so much over one politician … crazy, right?

***

Related:

Glenn Beck drops straight-FIRE thread about how WE can (and will) finally hold the Bidens accountable

‘Impeach him or SHUT UP!’ James Woods just goes OFF about the southern border and DAMN

Anderson Cooper makes things SO MUCH WORSE trying to appease Lefties angry over Trump’s CNN town hall

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!