Not feeling a whole lot of sympathy for CNN … just sayin’.

Last night, Anderson Cooper tried to suck up to the Lefty viewers who were angry with CNN for DARING to allow Trump his own town hall. Guess he thought pushing the same old lazy talking points about the ‘bad orange man’ and the people in the audience would appeal to the Left and their hatred for people who disagree with them.

It’s always interesting to watch these talking heads pretend they’re the rational, kind, tolerant ones when their own words say otherwise. Going after Trump was one thing (c’mon, if he hadn’t we’d have thought something was wrong with him and we KNOW he was desperate to save face), but trashing people’s ‘friends, neighbors, family members’ was just so damn low.

Watch.

Gross, right?

Whad’ya know?

And he thinks we’re the dangerous ones.

Oh, and guess what? This condescending monologue actually pissed the Left off MORE.

Way to go, bro.

Who’d have thought Anderson could actually make things worse?

HA!

Kidding, we always know CNN talking heads can make things worse.

