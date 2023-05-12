Not feeling a whole lot of sympathy for CNN … just sayin’.

Last night, Anderson Cooper tried to suck up to the Lefty viewers who were angry with CNN for DARING to allow Trump his own town hall. Guess he thought pushing the same old lazy talking points about the ‘bad orange man’ and the people in the audience would appeal to the Left and their hatred for people who disagree with them.

It’s always interesting to watch these talking heads pretend they’re the rational, kind, tolerant ones when their own words say otherwise. Going after Trump was one thing (c’mon, if he hadn’t we’d have thought something was wrong with him and we KNOW he was desperate to save face), but trashing people’s ‘friends, neighbors, family members’ was just so damn low.

Watch.

JUST IN: Anderson Cooper gives wild opening monologue, telling his audience he understands if they never watch CNN ever again. “You have every right to be outraged today and angry and never watch this network again. But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to… pic.twitter.com/xZXYSwtAoF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2023

Gross, right?

If I'm Licht, I fire Anderson Cooper tomorrow. And Tapper. And everyone else who is attempting to drive a mutiny. CNN will never move remotely to the middle until getting rid of the current talent who clearly has zero motivation to avoid being activists for the Democratic Party. https://t.co/TrTCztUoMA — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 12, 2023

April 2016: Not only did Anderson Cooper host a CNN-Trump Town Hall, the network even had the family on along with him. And the network — from its president and all of its anchors and media team — promoted the hell out of it. The outrage now is beyond contrived. https://t.co/d9EZSc8EaX pic.twitter.com/p9cBaPJMat — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 12, 2023

Whad’ya know?

.@AndersonCooper angry at @CNN for not censoring and suppressing his political opponents. https://t.co/iaewRfCPdG — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 12, 2023

And he thinks we’re the dangerous ones.

Anderson Cooper has hit a level of unhinged never before seen. He goes out of his way to refuse to say President Trumps name the entire segment lol. This is how hard the bubble burst yesterday because of the town hall. https://t.co/EM5Y5mwz5c — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) May 12, 2023

Oh, and guess what? This condescending monologue actually pissed the Left off MORE.

Way to go, bro.

No Anderson Cooper, we aren't ignorant in "silos". We knew in 2016 everything we needed to know about the lying, racist, misogynist piece of shit tRump! What CNN did last night was expand his platform and send his followers into a laughing frenzy! CNN sold their soul for views! pic.twitter.com/5wOMAzcDfF — Art Land – Woke AF Democrat! 🇺🇦 (@MatzPolitix) May 12, 2023

I have lost respect for Anderson Cooper over this comment. There is nothing wrong with airing a different point of view. There is everything wrong with airing the lies & conspiracies of a man who tried to overthrow the gov't to seize power. Huge difference!#ProudBlue https://t.co/CMciMpZnBp — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) May 12, 2023

His show is very good and I’ll miss it, but please remember the degree to which he’s a corporate shill. Who was the first person to condemn his *friend* @kathygriffin over the fake-trump-head incident, making sure she was fired from their New Year’s gig? @andersoncooper — Judith Newman (@judithn111) May 12, 2023

I have not watched one thing @andersoncooper has done since he threw Kathy Griffin under the bus! He is an entitled rich man, who has never had a struggle in his life! No one cares what he has to say. — Elaine Schiller (@E_M_Schiller) May 12, 2023

His throwing Kathy Griffin under the bus did it for me LONG AGO — Komala Hayes (@komala_hayes) May 12, 2023

PSA: Anderson Cooper is a punk. You don't get to lecture anyone on morality when you give a rapist, racist, insurrectionist leading pig a platform to lie & smear. Oh Kathy Griffin says F*** YOU!! — Sons of Killmonger & Disciple of Dark Brandon (@2Strong2Silence) May 12, 2023

Who’d have thought Anderson could actually make things worse?

HA!

Kidding, we always know CNN talking heads can make things worse.

***

