Oh no! Tucker Carlson is banned from a social media platform nobody has ever heard of. Hilarious, right? It gets even funnier …

Occupy Democrats made a very BIG announcement claiming Tucker was ‘hit with bad news’ as Tribel announced they had permanently banned him. Many people scratched their heads having never heard of Tribel, then they laughed when they saw the nearly 100 million views Tucker is averaging on Twitter.

But sure, he’s worried about Tribel.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson is hit with bad news as new Twitter competitor Tribel announces that they just permanently banned Carlson from their growing social media app, declaring that, “Tribel has decided to permanently ban Tucker Carlson from our network because Mr. Carlson is a… pic.twitter.com/svAaoeKUwy — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) May 10, 2023

Told you, funny.

Yes, and Omar can promote his crap app with disingenuous tweets like these from his other account all he likes but nobody is using it, especially not Tucker. — DJ Biscuit (@WBVT_98FM) May 11, 2023

Wait, what now?

Could it be the very app they’re claiming has banned Tucker (that he won’t care about) is actually just another property of Occupy Democrats’ very own Omar Rivero?

Say it ain’t so.

I never heard of Tribel.. no loss here. — Ali Rom (@alicjarom) May 10, 2023

I didn't even know that existed. I'm sure he's crushed pic.twitter.com/l8zg4htdJv — Mariana (@lonestarherd) May 10, 2023

Crushed.

Devastated even.

What’s that sound? Oh, that’s the sound of Tucker not caring because he’s coming to Twitter—where free speech is encouraged! No one cares about Tribel. 😂 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 11, 2023

Lololololol — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 11, 2023

Tribel, owned by the guy who runs the @OccupyDemocrats account, right? pic.twitter.com/5zMszwzMfZ — DJ Biscuit (@WBVT_98FM) May 10, 2023

Yup.

This guy.

Trumpers and Muskers are sending me vicious, racist threats and insults tonight because I announced that the Twitter alternative that I created, Tribel, just permanently banned disgraced former FOX “News” host Tucker Carlson. I came to this decision because, unlike Elon Musk, I… pic.twitter.com/MrwBS1bse6 — Omar Rivero (@OmarRiverosays) May 11, 2023

Oh no! Not Trumpers and Muskers!

Whatever will he do?!

You’re a dweeb. A faux-righteous, self-aggrandizing dweeb. No one is angry at you about banning Tucker. No one. No one has even heard of your shitty site, much less were angered by your obvious, yet failed, publicity stunt. We are making fun of you, because you’re the… — Colby Smith (@ColbyJacobSmith) May 11, 2023

Dweeb.

That’s a word we don’t hear enough these days.

Lol, this guy is butt-hurt — Island Brüce (Pu/to)🇺🇸 (@Fishing_Huuker) May 11, 2023

Seems that way.

Banning free speech is wrong. Period. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) May 11, 2023

Do you sell Auto parts on Tribel? I need a new tire. — Vanilla Gorilla (@WarBanana2) May 11, 2023

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA

***

