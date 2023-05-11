Oh no! Tucker Carlson is banned from a social media platform nobody has ever heard of. Hilarious, right? It gets even funnier …

Occupy Democrats made a very BIG announcement claiming Tucker was ‘hit with bad news’ as Tribel announced they had permanently banned him. Many people scratched their heads having never heard of Tribel, then they laughed when they saw the nearly 100 million views Tucker is averaging on Twitter.

But sure, he’s worried about Tribel.

Told you, funny.

Wait, what now?

Could it be the very app they’re claiming has banned Tucker (that he won’t care about) is actually just another property of Occupy Democrats’ very own Omar Rivero?

Say it ain’t so.

Trending

Crushed.

Devastated even.

Yup.

This guy.

Oh no! Not Trumpers and Muskers!

Whatever will he do?!

Dweeb.

That’s a word we don’t hear enough these days.

Seems that way.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA

***

Related:

AOC has the meltdown of ALL meltdowns RAGING at CNN over Trump and it’s even funnier than you’d expect

CNN’s ‘gotcha’ question for Trump town hall focus group goes so VERY WRONG … for CNN (watch)

Byron Donalds takes on ENTIRE CNN panel after Trump’s town hall and WHOOPS them all (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskOccupy DemocratsOmar RiveroTribelTucker Carlson