Awww, AOC is big mad at CNN. HA!

As Twitchy readers know, the Left has not been dealing with CNN granting Trump his own town hall very well, even though they had to call ‘mercy’ and end it early. Forget raging at Trump, they’re raging at CNN … and it’s glorious.

Especially when you see someone like AOC just losing her shiznit.

It’s not often we see someone so perfectly illustrate ARGLE BARGLE RAR, and yet here we are. And yes, the audience was laughing and cheering him on because he was doing what he was there to do – win them over. We imagine AOC would have been thrilled with CNN if the audience was booing and hissing at him.

She’s so transparent, but not in a good way.

Keep going.

They put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way? What?

Maybe she should try coping and if that doesn’t work, maybe some seething.

But wait, there’s more.

Gosh, it’s almost as if the Left has their talking points ready. And AOC is really just a walking, talking bumper sticker who gets confused by garbage disposals.

That will never NOT be funny.

Free speech is dangerous.

Ok, Sandy.

Whatever.

Guess how all of this went over?

Snort-laughed at this one.

Totally.

OOOOOMG.

C’mon, that was (D)ifferent.

Sheesh.

***

***

