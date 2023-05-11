Awww, AOC is big mad at CNN. HA!

As Twitchy readers know, the Left has not been dealing with CNN granting Trump his own town hall very well, even though they had to call ‘mercy’ and end it early. Forget raging at Trump, they’re raging at CNN … and it’s glorious.

Especially when you see someone like AOC just losing her shiznit.

CNN should be ashamed of themselves. They have lost total control of this “town hall” to again be manipulated into platforming election disinformation, defenses of Jan 6th, and a public attack on a sexual abuse victim. The audience is cheering him on and laughing at the host. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

It’s not often we see someone so perfectly illustrate ARGLE BARGLE RAR, and yet here we are. And yes, the audience was laughing and cheering him on because he was doing what he was there to do – win them over. We imagine AOC would have been thrilled with CNN if the audience was booing and hissing at him.

She’s so transparent, but not in a good way.

Keep going.

This falls squarely on CNN. Everyone here saw exactly what was going to happen. Instead they put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way for views. This was a choice to platform lies about the election & Jan 6th w/ no plan but to have their moderator interrupted without consequence. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

They put a sexual abuse victim in harm’s way? What?

Maybe she should try coping and if that doesn’t work, maybe some seething.

But wait, there’s more.

There is simply no way CNN can feign ignorance about the fact that they set up a sexual assault victim to be targeted and attacked on national television a day after the verdict. People were sounding the alarm about this exact scenario. They let it happen anyway without a plan. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

Gosh, it’s almost as if the Left has their talking points ready. And AOC is really just a walking, talking bumper sticker who gets confused by garbage disposals.

That will never NOT be funny.

This, the choice to platform election disinformation, lies about January 6th, totally unchecked and reckless claims about abortion… they need to take ownership of what just happened. This cannot be normalized. It’s dangerous. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 11, 2023

Free speech is dangerous.

Ok, Sandy.

Whatever.

Guess how all of this went over?

If it makes you feel better, we can laugh at you instead. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 11, 2023

Snort-laughed at this one.

Totally.

OOOOOMG.

Wait… this town hall is why CNN should be ashamed and not all this other stuff? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/s6haPuTf8c — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) May 11, 2023

C’mon, that was (D)ifferent.

Sheesh.

***

***

