The hits just keep on coming for CNN after their Trump town hall. We’re not entirely sure what they thought would happen when they gave Trump center stage but we have to think it did NOT work out for them they way they thought it would. Heck, even the focus group they pulled after the town hall bit them in the arse.

Watch this:

This is hilarious. CNN attempts to open their Trump Town Hall focus group with a gotcha question and their talking head instantly gets owned! pic.twitter.com/N0wu8KhHjE — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 11, 2023

Do you wish Trump would stop talking about 2020? Umm … the first question you guys asked him was about 2020.

This has all been very entertaining, for us, at least.

2020 election fraud is a lie. The way "COVID-19 started in a lab" was a lie. And "ivermectin is just horse paste" was a lie. And "the vaccines have serious side effects and don't prevent transmission" was a lie. And "Hillary paid for the dossier" was a lie. Shall I go on? — Tea Party Barbie❗ (@laurahollis61) May 11, 2023

With the condition the current Resident of the White House has put America in, I would be frustrated about 2020 as well. — John C./Swoop! (@Ripcord1991) May 11, 2023

I'd be curious to know how the viewership PLUMMETED once the town hall ended and the CNN talking heads started, talking. — Zachary Kent (@realZacharyKent) May 11, 2023

You know these were the highest ratings for CNN in a long time … an excellent question.

How quickly did people turn this off? We hope they at least stayed around to see Byron Donalds WORK the entire CNN panel.

CNN has the worst hack reporter’s, they literally are terrible at reporting. — BillyJoBob (@iseeou812) May 11, 2023

Hey, at least they’re consistent.

*snort*

