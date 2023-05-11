As Twitchy readers know, Donald Trump’s CNN Town Hall was one for the ages. We know it went well for the ‘bad orange man’ by how much froth we’re seeing spewed by our Lefty friends on Twitter. Imagine allowing one politician to have so much power over the way you feel … the hatred is just ridiculous.

And probably part of that stems from how badly Trump worked Kaitlan Collins. Hey, if she wants to argue with the guy that’s on her.

The part we found especially hilarious was when Kaitlan accused Trump of ‘waiting three hours’ to command the rioters to stop doing what they were doing on January 6th. Because you know, they were mindless robots waiting for his command or something.

His reaction though was pretty damn good. #Receipts

Ok, Trump won this one.

Bigly.

The laughter, the applause – Trump definitely knows how to work the audience.

This was good.

Trending

One of his biggest strengths is his ability to connect with the common man.

It’s pretty ballsy, we’ll give him that.

Oh, we were definitely entertained.

The Left? Not so much.

***

Related:

Byron Donalds takes on ENTIRE CNN panel after Trump’s town hall and WHOOPS them all (watch)

Lefty Twitter loses its freakin’ mind over Trump’s CNN town hall and LOL HERE are some of the funniest

Dem strategist/Duke alumni (oooh) melts DOWN in angry thread ranting at the Right about ‘overshooting’

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNKaitlin CollinsReceipttown hallTrump January 6