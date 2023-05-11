As Twitchy readers know, Donald Trump’s CNN Town Hall was one for the ages. We know it went well for the ‘bad orange man’ by how much froth we’re seeing spewed by our Lefty friends on Twitter. Imagine allowing one politician to have so much power over the way you feel … the hatred is just ridiculous.

And probably part of that stems from how badly Trump worked Kaitlan Collins. Hey, if she wants to argue with the guy that’s on her.

The part we found especially hilarious was when Kaitlan accused Trump of ‘waiting three hours’ to command the rioters to stop doing what they were doing on January 6th. Because you know, they were mindless robots waiting for his command or something.

His reaction though was pretty damn good. #Receipts

Ok, Trump won this one.

Bigly.

The laughter, the applause – Trump definitely knows how to work the audience.

This was good.

Like him or not he’s delivering an amazing performance sitting across from an extremely hostile and biased host. The way the man connects one-on-one with voters is amazing and very real. — Montresor (@eyal_jonathan) May 11, 2023

One of his biggest strengths is his ability to connect with the common man.

I‘be been an independent for many years. Im voting Trump 2024! 🇺🇸 What happened yesterday was a travesty. She can’t even remember the year 🙄🤡😂 — Nancy the Neanderthal 🇺🇸 (@nan_mclellan) May 11, 2023

No president prior could ever take the heat and keep coming back like Trump. You have to have great respect for his sharpness and resilience. — James Arthur Ray (@JamesARay) May 11, 2023

It’s pretty ballsy, we’ll give him that.

Their audience loves him And so does America 🇺🇸 — J P (@parodyofparodee) May 11, 2023

Oh, we were definitely entertained.

The Left? Not so much.

***

***

