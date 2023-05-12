Republicans have a lot to say about what is happening at our southern border but it doesn’t feel necessarily feel like they’re doing a whole lot about it. We appreciate it takes more than just the House to get things done and of course, it’s important to call Biden out but still …

Americans are starting to wonder when we’ll see more than just talk.

President Biden's policies have sent a message to the world—including the cartels: “the border is open.” Why is the President of the United States, who is supposed to enforce our nation’s laws, missing in action? https://t.co/eBbdw4b5hV — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 10, 2023

For example, James Woods wants less talk and more action.

Either impeach him or shut up. Just stop talking, for the love of God, and DO SOMETHING. https://t.co/gMH9JUuFGn — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 12, 2023

And he’s far from alone in this ‘want’.

Amen. — Ginny Robinson (@realginnyrobins) May 12, 2023

Agree 100%, we are so tired of just words and zero action from Republicans. — CeCe ✞🌴🦩🇺🇸 (@Ohio_buckeye_us) May 12, 2023

Hey, we typically live by Reagan’s Rule which says Republicans shouldn’t punch other Republicans HOWEVER, we think even Reagan would be telling Republicans of today to get it together and do something about President Sippy Cup and his leaky southern border.

Ugh, sorry for that visual.

It’s all tough talk. They don’t have the guts . — Rich Hoffman (@overmanwarrior) May 12, 2023

The bark is definitely worse than the bite given that there’s never a bite. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) May 12, 2023

We’d give anything for just a nibble at this point.

And no TWSS jokes!

Since they aren't checking ANYBODY flooding in there are people coming from all over the globe. No doubt that includes foreign spies and future terrorists among the freeloaders. — LoneWolf907 (@LoneWolf907) May 12, 2023

They can't and won't and you know it — Scott C ""Panem Et Circenses" (@ScottC20012) May 12, 2023

We all know this is bad, guys. We don’t need you to keep telling us how bad it is.

WE KNOW.

We need to know what you plan to DO ABOUT IT.

