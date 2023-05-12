It’s not every day you see the FBI outright refuse a subpoena from The House Oversight Committee but here we are. You’d think with all the babbling about how nobody is above the law, the DOJ/FBI would be front and center to make sure justice is done.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, but we all know Democrats are above the law, especially when they’re in office. The saddest piece of all of this is most of us are so used to these agencies acting in a biased, unprofessional manner that we hardly even notice. Luckily, Glenn Beck noticed and he is fed up.

Take a look at his thread:

If Trump’s DOJ had refused a subpoena from The House Oversight Committee it would be ALL we heard about but since it’s Biden … eh.

Trending

The corrupt government has been weaponizing agencies since Obama and if we’re being honest, probably even before then. We just found OUT about it under Obama.

This seems to be a theme with many on the Right, tired of all the talk, and ready for someone to take action.

We’ll be all ears.

We have a list.

Glenn is right, someone has to do it.

***

Related:

‘Impeach him or SHUT UP!’ James Woods just goes OFF about the southern border and DAMN

Anderson Cooper makes things SO MUCH WORSE trying to appease Lefties angry over Trump’s CNN town hall

YIKES: E. Jean Carroll tweeted a bunch of creepy stuff including ‘sex tips she learned from her dog’

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenBribesChinacorruptioncrimefamilyFBIGlenn Beck