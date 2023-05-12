It’s not every day you see the FBI outright refuse a subpoena from The House Oversight Committee but here we are. You’d think with all the babbling about how nobody is above the law, the DOJ/FBI would be front and center to make sure justice is done.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, but we all know Democrats are above the law, especially when they’re in office. The saddest piece of all of this is most of us are so used to these agencies acting in a biased, unprofessional manner that we hardly even notice. Luckily, Glenn Beck noticed and he is fed up.

Take a look at his thread:

THREAD: So, last week we learned that back in 2020 a whistleblower filed a complaint with the FBI alleging that Joe Biden had taken bribes from foreign governments to influence US policy. The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena to obtain that report. Well, the other… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 12, 2023

If Trump’s DOJ had refused a subpoena from The House Oversight Committee it would be ALL we heard about but since it’s Biden … eh.

Let me repeat that: The FBI is REFUSING to comply with a Congressional subpoena to hand over evidence that could prove Biden has been compromised by foreign agents. Frankly, I’m fed-up. I’m fed-up with a corrupt government that weaponizes the justice system to punish their… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 12, 2023

The corrupt government has been weaponizing agencies since Obama and if we’re being honest, probably even before then. We just found OUT about it under Obama.

I’m fed-up with feckless politicians who talk a big game but fail to actually DO something to hold Biden accountable. And I’m fed-up with being told there’s nothing we can do about the Biden Family’s obvious corruption and criminal behavior. It’s time to take matters into our… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 12, 2023

This seems to be a theme with many on the Right, tired of all the talk, and ready for someone to take action.

I have a plan to finally hold the Bidens accountable – and I’m going to need your help to make it work. I’ll be outlining this plan next Thursday evening, May 18th. I will explain actions that YOU can take to ensure Biden faces the reckoning he deserves. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 12, 2023

We’ll be all ears.

In the meantime, I want to hear what you’re fed-up about. Let me know which of the Biden Family’s crimes you find the most outrageous by sending a tweet using the hashtag #FedUp. I'll read some of them on air. And then join me next Thursday evening, and let’s start fighting… — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 12, 2023

We have a list.

Glenn is right, someone has to do it.

