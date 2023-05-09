When you think of Los Angeles, “hotbed of conservatism” probably isn’t the term that first comes to mind. It’s a pretty liberal city, full of liberal politicians, and liberal people. Liberal people like actors and whatnot, who as a general rule can be relied upon to vote consistently for Democrats and advocate for Democratic policies, because that’s just kinda what actors do most of the time.

But conservative actors aren’t completely unheard of, and once in a while you’ll run across one here or there. And today, you’ll run across one more. Her name is Natalie Jean Beisner. She’s an L.A.-based actress with a pretty eclectic filmography, and she’s a conservative. But that wasn’t always the case. As she’ll tell you, it took her most of her life to get to the point where she realized that she had been living a lie and that, in being a left-wing Democrat, she was denying her true potential and value as a person.

Watch:

It’s difficult for a lot of people to admit to even minor mistakes. So to acknowledge that an ideology you’ve clung to for most of your life is no longer something you can identify with is kind of a big deal. Especially when it could come at great cost to your career, which is certainly the case for conservatives in the entertainment industry.

