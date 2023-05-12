You’d think by now our pals in the Lefty media would have figured out it’s dumb to pick a fight with Senator Ted Cruz about pretty much ANY issue or topic but to try dunking on him on his own turf on illegal immigration? Yeah, super dumb. Beyond dumb. What’s dumber than dumb and don’t say Kamala Harris?

Ok, so Kamala Harris works for a punchline but we’re trying to find a word that means the dumbest of dumb.

Can we use Biden as an adjective? No. We’ll have to keep thinking about it.

Watch this, Ted just obliterates this guy:

Emergency at the Border… Ted Cruz versus the Media 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0ak5nQJanA — Salem News Channel (@WatchSalemNews) May 12, 2023

Told you.

Ted went OFF and it was glorious.

Love when the gloves come off and Senator Cruz @tedcruz goes to a facts over feelings moment with a lib reporter!! pic.twitter.com/f6YGtQ6O40 — Kat™#Ultra MAGA 🇺🇸 (@KatTheHammer1) May 12, 2023

The reporter, FYI, is Derick Garcia.

@Derick_NEWS asking Ted Cruz what republicans have done to secure the border as Ted Cruz makes comments on Biden’s failed efforts in securing the border and lifting title 42. https://t.co/ScuyBaAXdB — Sonya Hill (@SonyaHillNews) May 12, 2023

A brief glance through Garcia’s timeline shows exactly what his politics are and why he was asking the questions he did. This was not about getting or telling the story, this was about scoring cheap political points on Cruz.

And luckily, Cruz was having none of it.

🔥 — Salty Scallawag (@cmo303) May 12, 2023

We need all the Republicans to do this. If not, vote them out. — Valerie G (@ValerieGoldst17) May 12, 2023

Hot air 🔥 these elected leaders need to make a move NOW ‼️ — Rosemarie fisherman's daughter🇮🇹🇺🇲 (@Rosemarie_T) May 12, 2023

Boom! Nice work Senator. — TexasVet (@TexasVet2022) May 12, 2023

I can’t believe it was a so called journalist….. — Horst Hummes (@Mainz0505) May 12, 2023

Sadly, we believe it.

Journalists haven’t been ‘journalists’ for a very long time.

***

Related:

OOPSIE: The Expert™ Tom Nichols used to be a big believer in the replacement theory (screenshots)

Glenn Beck drops straight-FIRE thread about how WE can (and will) finally hold the Bidens accountable

‘Impeach him or SHUT UP!’ James Woods just goes OFF about the southern border and DAMN

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!