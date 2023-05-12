You’d think by now our pals in the Lefty media would have figured out it’s dumb to pick a fight with Senator Ted Cruz about pretty much ANY issue or topic but to try dunking on him on his own turf on illegal immigration? Yeah, super dumb. Beyond dumb. What’s dumber than dumb and don’t say Kamala Harris?

Ok, so Kamala Harris works for a punchline but we’re trying to find a word that means the dumbest of dumb.

Can we use Biden as an adjective? No. We’ll have to keep thinking about it.

Watch this, Ted just obliterates this guy:

Told you.

Ted went OFF and it was glorious.

The reporter, FYI, is Derick Garcia.

A brief glance through Garcia’s timeline shows exactly what his politics are and why he was asking the questions he did. This was not about getting or telling the story, this was about scoring cheap political points on Cruz.

And luckily, Cruz was having none of it.

Sadly, we believe it.

Journalists haven’t been ‘journalists’ for a very long time.

