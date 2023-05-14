Weird way to say, ‘Happy Mother’s Day,’ CNN. Hey, we get it, there are plenty of people out there celebrating their single moms today, and yes, it is a very challenging way to live, but the idea that there are advantages to only having one parent is quite honestly insulting. The Left has spent decades attacking the nuclear family and especially dads …

So we aren’t exactly surprised by this but still:

Advantages of being raised by a single mother outweigh expectations and outlast childhood embarrassment. https://t.co/CtExI9yuiL — CNN (@CNN) May 14, 2023

From CNN:

There has been a lot of research over the decades that has shown children of single parents report more family distress and conflict and live at a lower socioeconomic status compared to those growing up in two-parent households. Two-parent families usually have more income and are generally able to provide more emotional resources to children, and that’s also a reflection of how little the United States in general does to support working mothers with parental paid leave and access to more health services and quality education.

Awww, look at that, a nice dig at the United States for not using taxpayer dollars to pay for babysitters.

Yeah, this isn’t going so hot for our pals at CNN.

We can praise mothers and understand the hardship of doing it on their own without outright lies. There is no advantage and study after study proves that. — brit (@pashedmotatos) May 14, 2023

*sarcasm* You are right. Most black families have single mothers today. I am sure if you interview their kids they will be gloating over this achievement. Such a glorious way to say Happy Mothers Day! Fathers are only distractions. Most of the successful people and families… — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) May 14, 2023

Is this fact-checkable? Don’t get me wrong, single mom’s are super heroes, but that outcome is not ideal. 2 people with their own strengths and weaknesses are better than 1 almost always. — QEInfinity (@QEInfinity1) May 14, 2023

Of course CNN is putting out this crap. — Hangry Human (@HumbleSavage74) May 14, 2023

Nope.

Pretty sure this is going to be the Ratio Of The Day.

You wrote this just for the Ratio, right?

😬 — Tom (@BoreGuru) May 14, 2023

This is surreal — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) May 14, 2023

Oh FFS — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) May 14, 2023

Tldr: no advantage exists. — Sleeping Lighthouse (@Fellow_Human) May 14, 2023

Nope.

Not at all.

***

Related:

WHITE SUPREMACY? Massive protest in South Shore, Chicago against illegal immigrants arriving (watch)

Civil Rights leader leaves Dr. Phil and his audience speechless after rejecting ‘systemic racism’ (watch)

Ted Cruz takes the gloves OFF and shreds reporter spewing Lefty talking points about the border (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!