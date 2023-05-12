Chicago is bracing for an influx of illegal immigrants and these folks aren’t happy … not one bit.

And it’s hard to blame them.

Think our pals on the Left will call them white supremacists? Racists? Xenophobes?

Watch this:

Massive protest in South Shore, Chicago against new illegals arriving One of their concerns? These new arrivals will diminish the black vote “Politically, having over 500 people in our community will completely wipe out any interests we have” pic.twitter.com/9vSsZkQOUE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2023

Gosh, they don’t seem thrilled about the idea of illegal immigrants voting in our elections either.

Way to go, Biden.

They were all for it when it was Texas, Arizona, & Florida being overrun. They bragged about being "sanctuary cities" & "welcoming all". They called those of us who have dealt with this problem for years "heartless" & "cruel". Ask me if I care now that the shoe is on their foot. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) May 12, 2023

Seems like the Left is AOK with illegal immigrants as long as they’re not in their neighborhood. Sort of like Robert Reich fighting against affordable housing in his very elite neighborhood.

They’re stealing @TuckerCarlson’s replacement theory! — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) May 12, 2023

Your interests have been ignored for decades. But keep voting dem. — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) May 12, 2023

These people live there. It's their home. How profoundly unfair this all is to them. Wow. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) May 12, 2023

So unfair to expect Texas and Arizona to take them all. It's just more diversity. What are they scared of? This is Diversity, Equity and inclusion. — Atomic Clock (@MetalFan33) May 12, 2023

Can it be, is this illegal immigrant re-population going to be the straw that breaks the camel's back and moves blacks away from the democratic party? Waking up yet??? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 12, 2023

We’re not holding our breath.

