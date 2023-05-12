Chicago is bracing for an influx of illegal immigrants and these folks aren’t happy … not one bit.

And it’s hard to blame them.

Think our pals on the Left will call them white supremacists? Racists? Xenophobes?

Watch this:

Gosh, they don’t seem thrilled about the idea of illegal immigrants voting in our elections either.

Way to go, Biden.

Seems like the Left is AOK with illegal immigrants as long as they’re not in their neighborhood. Sort of like Robert Reich fighting against affordable housing in his very elite neighborhood.

We’re not holding our breath.

***

***

