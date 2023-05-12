Democrats love it when illegal immigrants wash their dishes.

From Nancy Pelosi to Hank Johnson, they’ve all made the case to allow illegal immigrants because if we don’t then who will pick our food, wash our clothes, do our dishes and, in general, clean up after us? If we do not take advantage of people here illegally, who will do the jobs we hate to do?

It’s gross, right? They think they’re helping the little people by putting them to work but in reality, they’re exploiting them.

So we’re hardly surprised to see this from AOC:

Yeah, let them take advantage of those illegal immigrants faster!

Not to mention, they’re here illegally, Sandy.

C’mon.

There’s your list of the people looking to put the poors to work in crap jobs.

All good Democrats.

Oops! Welp, they can’t allow that to get in the way of their slave-labor.

And votes.

Onward.

If only.

That’s what they do now. For years they’ve refused to call them illegal immigrants (or illegal aliens) and insist on using migrants because they seem to think we’ll forget they’re here illegally if they drop that word.

It’s about being emotionally right for them, not factually right.

Heck, AOC said so.

***

***

