Democrats love it when illegal immigrants wash their dishes.

From Nancy Pelosi to Hank Johnson, they’ve all made the case to allow illegal immigrants because if we don’t then who will pick our food, wash our clothes, do our dishes and, in general, clean up after us? If we do not take advantage of people here illegally, who will do the jobs we hate to do?

It’s gross, right? They think they’re helping the little people by putting them to work but in reality, they’re exploiting them.

So we’re hardly surprised to see this from AOC:

New Yorkers & small businesses have made clear that we are ready to employ our migrant neighbors. And our newly arrived NYers have stated clearly that they want to support themselves safely. Let’s get it done. We are asking the Federal gov to grant us work authorizations! https://t.co/rjkphHszUS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2023

Yeah, let them take advantage of those illegal immigrants faster!

Not to mention, they’re here illegally, Sandy.

C’mon.

There’s your list of the people looking to put the poors to work in crap jobs.

All good Democrats.

That actually is pretty much what he said. These Dems are promoting slave labor. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰🐊 (@Humming_birder) May 12, 2023

Have to get that cheap labor huh? What happened to paying Americans a fair wage? All talk? — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) May 12, 2023

Oops! Welp, they can’t allow that to get in the way of their slave-labor.

And votes.

Onward.

If only @amazon had opened a new plant there. — Horton (@is_horton) May 12, 2023

If only.

AOC is publicly inviting illegal immigrants to NYC to take the jobs of Americans. This is disgraceful and an insult to immigrants who came to the US legally. AOC was elected to defend the rights of her constituents — not to facilitate an invasion of illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 12, 2023

Great! Take them to your neighborhood, luv! — Katherine Rosen #JusticeforMalkiRoth (@10pillar) May 12, 2023

Why are you leaving out the “illegal” part? I agree on hiring more as tons of businesss are looking for employees, but why not legal migrants? Just a logical question — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) May 12, 2023

That’s what they do now. For years they’ve refused to call them illegal immigrants (or illegal aliens) and insist on using migrants because they seem to think we’ll forget they’re here illegally if they drop that word.

It’s about being emotionally right for them, not factually right.

Heck, AOC said so.

***

Related:

Civil Rights leader leaves Dr. Phil and his audience speechless after rejecting ‘systemic racism’ (watch)

Far-Left actress who walked AWAY from Dems calls down the THUNDER on Lefties trying to shut her up (watch)

Ted Cruz takes the gloves OFF and shreds reporter spewing Lefty talking points about the border (watch)

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!