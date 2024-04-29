Cal Poly Shuts Down Its Campus Until Autumn After Students Trash 'Intifada Hall'

We reported earlier about some turmoil amid the pro-Hamas protests going on at the campus of California Polytechnic University (Humbolt). It seems a self-proclaimed anarchist attempted to plant "sacred olives" outside of what is now known as "Intifada Hall," only to be scolded for planting "non-native species on occupied land."

Speaking of Intifada Hall … what is peaceful about seizing control of the school's administrative building and calling it Intifada Hall? That doesn't sound antisemitic at all.

Apparently Cal Poly has just given up the fight and closed down the campus until the fall semester. Here's a quick tour of the makeover the "protesters" have given to school property:

BREAKING:



California Polytechnic University (Humboldt) closes its campus until autumn



Anti-Israel students seized several buildings 5 days ago & hold them



There’s graffiti all over the walls & a building was renamed “Intifada Hall”



Via @thestustustudio pic.twitter.com/rNQDaNzwvU — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 27, 2024

As you can see, the students have spray-painted just about every available space on the walls with messages like "Free Gaza," "End the Occupation," "Stop the Genocide," and "Blood on Your Hands." They've vandalized the building and renamed it Intifada Hall.

Does defacing statues and signs convey a love of campus? What do angry activists mean when they chant “globalize the intifada” and “we love Hamas”? Do the SJP activists confuse these jihadist slogans of conquest and war for expressions of compromise and peace? Or do they hate us? — Compelling Talks (@compellingtalks) April 28, 2024

Vandalism is never peaceful. They are hurting all the students that actually want an education. — Rachel Robinson (@xenosRachel) April 28, 2024

How to say ‘this is not peaceful’ without uttering a word. — 🇺🇸ROOSTER ADVANTAGE🇺🇸 🗣 (@YearRooster) April 28, 2024

Literally, all you have to do is just OK the police to clear it out, and this can be over. This school is making kids who actually want to learn, suffer. Because the school has no backbone — Jesse Burkhart (@JesseBurkhart7) April 27, 2024

The correct term is pro Hamas. There is no modern Palestine other than Israel, it's Gaza, Hamas is destroying Gaza so these are pro Hamas anti Gaza Jew hating thugs. Violent anencephalic coward terrorist Jew hating student Hamas thugs — Fred Scheibe (@ScheibeFred) April 28, 2024

Wait for it: pic.twitter.com/GpNbnlV0Nb — Bronze Age Comics Collapse Man (@VJDZeke) April 27, 2024

This is awful and embarrassing. Protesting is one thing, vandalizing is another. These students should be arrested and suspended. — Todd Richman (@toddrichman) April 28, 2024

Arrest them

Expell them

Ban them from campus

No refunds on tuition and fine them for damages

Make it all very public. No one has experienced shame apparently. They don’t understand shamefulness and what that is. — Smoke yer Pipe (@Jlisa42067) April 27, 2024

Why aren't these people arrested? This is a takeover — Billnang🇺🇸 (@BillNang27) April 27, 2024

Time for a class action suit on behalf of the students denied the classes they paid for. Punitive damages against the administrators whose negligence permitted this situation to persist. — Jim (@antipodes52) April 28, 2024

Intifada for a Socialist Revolution...



Do you see it yet? — Wilson Law (@tehterminator) April 27, 2024

Biden wants to know their names so he can cancel their student debt. — It’s Buc’n Prinny (@PghPrinny) April 27, 2024

So the administration has just abandoned several buildings to the "occupiers," who have been free to vandalize every square inch? Here's another university just caving to a bunch of Hamas sympathizers.

