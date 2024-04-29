Russia Hoaxer Says We're One Vote Away From the 'End of Democracy as...
'Pro-Palestine' Encampments Won't Allow Journalists to Enter or Ask Questions
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Was Admitted for High School Activism
James Biden Listed His Credentials as 'Joe's Brother' in Pitch to Qataris
Hunter Biden Plans to Sue Fox News for Airing 'Intimate' Photos From His...
Scotland’s First Minister of Hate Speech Resigns
Columbia FACULTY Form Human Chain Around Pro-Hamas Encampment
Racist Hobbies? K: Thread of Hobbies Lefties Deemed Racist a Hilarious Look Into...
Jewish UCLA Student Forcibly Blocked from Attending Class by Pro Hamas Mob
'DOOR KNOB': Georgetown Prof Tries Dunking on Bethany Mandel About Israel and It...
Finally! Massive Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Columbia Seeking Relief for Jewish Stu...
'Apologist for Trump!' Nancy Pelosi FLIPS After MSNBC's Katy Tur Calls BS on...
HA! Lefties ATTACK Fellow Lefty Cal Poly Student for Planting 'Sacred Olives' on...
British MP Andrew Bridgen Compares COVID Vaccine Deaths to the Holocaust

Cal Poly Shuts Down Its Campus Until Autumn After Students Trash 'Intifada Hall'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 29, 2024
Meme

We reported earlier about some turmoil amid the pro-Hamas protests going on at the campus of California Polytechnic University (Humbolt). It seems a self-proclaimed anarchist attempted to plant "sacred olives" outside of what is now known as "Intifada Hall," only to be scolded for planting "non-native species on occupied land."

Advertisement

Speaking of Intifada Hall … what is peaceful about seizing control of the school's administrative building and calling it Intifada Hall? That doesn't sound antisemitic at all.

Apparently Cal Poly has just given up the fight and closed down the campus until the fall semester. Here's a quick tour of the makeover the "protesters" have given to school property:

As you can see, the students have spray-painted just about every available space on the walls with messages like "Free Gaza," "End the Occupation," "Stop the Genocide," and "Blood on Your Hands." They've vandalized the building and renamed it Intifada Hall.

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Was Admitted for High School Activism
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

So the administration has just abandoned several buildings to the "occupiers," who have been free to vandalize every square inch? Here's another university just caving to a bunch of Hamas sympathizers.

***


Tags: COLLEGE HAMAS PALESTINE VANDALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Expelled Vanderbilt Student Was Admitted for High School Activism
Brett T.
'Pro-Palestine' Encampments Won't Allow Journalists to Enter or Ask Questions
Brett T.
New York Lib Vandalizing an Anti-Biden Truck Learns FAFO Means 'Florida Around and Find Out'
Grateful Calvin
Racist Hobbies? K: Thread of Hobbies Lefties Deemed Racist a Hilarious Look Into the Joyless Woke Mind
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'DOOR KNOB': Georgetown Prof Tries Dunking on Bethany Mandel About Israel and It Goes SO WRONG
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Expelled Vanderbilt Student Was Admitted for High School Activism Brett T.
Advertisement