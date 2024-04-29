HA! Lefties ATTACK Fellow Lefty Cal Poly Student for Planting 'Sacred Olives' on 'Occupied Land'

Finally! Massive Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Columbia Seeking Relief for Jewish Stu...
Amy Curtis  |  5:25 PM on April 29, 2024
meme

The other day, we told you how Leftists at UCLA got into a fight with one another. Why? Well, that time, it was because a Native American activist said the pro-Hamas protesters are not welcome on 'native land.' It didn't go well for her. But when you look at your life through the lens of intersectionality, these conflicts come up and the Left always -- invariably -- end up eating their own.

Leslie, an 'anarchist' student at Cal Poly Humboldt decided to plant 'sacred olives' outside 'Intifada Hall' (yeah, that's a sentence we just wrote). And much like the Native American activist at UCLA, it didn't go well for her.

Watch:

There's not enough popcorn to get us through this.

Honestly, this makes our head hurt.

Nailed it.

It's okay when they (or a group they like) does it.

Everyone else? Not so much.

Most 'anarchists' actually are commies.

When you grow up in a culture that doesn't value logic, reason, and truth, this is what happens.

They always do, because it's always a race to the bottom to see who is more oppressed and more victimized.

They are exactly like Mao's Red Guard. Some even call themselves Maoists. That should scare you, if you know history.

And when you have to be the biggest victim, there can be no tolerance.

Totally.

This writer has a son who will be 11 in about two weeks. He's insulted, because he outgrew this behavior around kindergarten.

Lower than a snake in a wagon wheel rut.

They're ridiculous, no doubt, but we should take them seriously, because they'll be making and enforcing our laws and corporate policies and culture soon.

Heaven help us.

It absolutely is. The Left never got rid of religion, they just replaced the one they didn't like (Christianity) with a smorgasbord of woke cultish religions.

Tags: CALIFORNIA COLLEGE FIGHT LEFTISTS WOKE WOKENESS

