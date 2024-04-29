HA! Lefties ATTACK Fellow Lefty Cal Poly Student for Planting 'Sacred Olives' on 'Occupied Land'

The other day, we told you how Leftists at UCLA got into a fight with one another. Why? Well, that time, it was because a Native American activist said the pro-Hamas protesters are not welcome on 'native land.' It didn't go well for her. But when you look at your life through the lens of intersectionality, these conflicts come up and the Left always -- invariably -- end up eating their own.
Leslie, an 'anarchist' student at Cal Poly Humboldt decided to plant 'sacred olives' outside 'Intifada Hall' (yeah, that's a sentence we just wrote). And much like the Native American activist at UCLA, it didn't go well for her.
Watch:
Lissie is an anarchist student who is part of the group that has taken over Cal Poly Humboldt.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 28, 2024
In this video, she plants “sacred olives" outside "Intifada Hall”
Later, she was attacked by other students for planting “non-native species on occupied land” pic.twitter.com/aixeVdCPZj
There's not enough popcorn to get us through this.
It will be interesting to see how the gardening efforts proceed at Cal Pol and compare them to the failed botanical experiments at CHAZ 4 years ago.— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 28, 2024
Via @thestustustudio pic.twitter.com/5jOQGNtgql
Honestly, this makes our head hurt.
The left ...— Drew (@drewgrey) April 28, 2024
America being colonized by the ancestors of American Indians=good
America being colonized by Europeans=bad
Israel being colonized by Arab opportunists =good
Israel being colonized by the Jewish people indigenous to the area=bad
Africa being colonized by Europe=…
Nailed it.
It's okay when they (or a group they like) does it.
Everyone else? Not so much.
She's not an anarchist. She's a communist— Hobostain (@IdleGlands) April 28, 2024
Most 'anarchists' actually are commies.
These children are a mess— TravisLeeTucker (@TravisLeeTucke1) April 28, 2024
When you grow up in a culture that doesn't value logic, reason, and truth, this is what happens.
They're turning on their own.— Kate (@KatDownTheShore) April 28, 2024
I can't. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
They always do, because it's always a race to the bottom to see who is more oppressed and more victimized.
All these people doing Hamas’s bidding are like Mao’s Red Guard. The rules are not important other than to shame and humiliate (and eventually attack and kill) those who do not comply. The race is on for who can be the most violent and biggest haters of them all.— DanH (@danharris) April 29, 2024
When will we…
They are exactly like Mao's Red Guard. Some even call themselves Maoists. That should scare you, if you know history.
One loon's "sacred" is another loon's Kryptonite. https://t.co/w2SeOXq70y— tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) April 28, 2024
And when you have to be the biggest victim, there can be no tolerance.
Lord of the Flies vibe here https://t.co/dlMtVIQaHd— I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) April 28, 2024
Totally.
They’re childlike.— Anthony Cumia (@AnthonyCumia) April 28, 2024
This behavior should stop at around 11-12 years old. Sad. https://t.co/vwHrn6v2Ni
This writer has a son who will be 11 in about two weeks. He's insulted, because he outgrew this behavior around kindergarten.
@AHMalcolm @EdMorrissey— Ronin Research (@ResearchRonin) April 28, 2024
They "occupied a tree"...Geez the bar is getting really low... https://t.co/moJLo2uUkK
Lower than a snake in a wagon wheel rut.
"planting non-native species in occupied land"— Han cholo (@redpilled15) April 28, 2024
I can't take these people seriously https://t.co/VM8WsG0ESy
They're ridiculous, no doubt, but we should take them seriously, because they'll be making and enforcing our laws and corporate policies and culture soon.
Heaven help us.
People will say with a straight face that woke activism is not a religion. https://t.co/fyYBKbYCu7— Flameo (@BarneyFlames) April 28, 2024
It absolutely is. The Left never got rid of religion, they just replaced the one they didn't like (Christianity) with a smorgasbord of woke cultish religions.
